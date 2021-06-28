Vanessa Bryant Takes Her Daughters Tubing, Swimming & More On Fun-Filled Jamaican Vacation: Photos

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are soaking up the Jamaican sun. See photos from their family vacation.

Vanessa Bryant and her daughters are living their best vacation lives in Jamaica this week. The former model, 39, and daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, have been tubing, swimming, and soaking up the Caribbean sun. Vanessa has been documenting the tropical festivities on her Instagram, starting with a delightful June 27 clip of various family members predicting who will ruin the trip. (“I think my mom’s gonna ruin the trip because she gets really irritated really fast,” Natalia said in the clip.)

No one has ruined the trip, according to Vanessa, who followed up the post with an image of little Capri rocking oversized sunglasses on a plane en route to their destination. The widow of late basketball player Kobe Bryant has since shared snapshots of the family in the pool (silly faces and all!) and out on the water, preparing to go tubing with life jackets on and all.

Vanessa has also shared one-off snapshots of her baby girls, including Capri and Bianka (below) in their vacation best — Capri in a rainbow and floral-printed long sleeve and Bianka in a star-printed zipper-up.

The tropical vacation comes just a week after Vanessa and other plaintiffs reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, the company involved in the fatal crash that killed Kobe, daughter Gianna “Gigi,” and seven others in Calabasas in January 2020. The terms of agreement have been kept confidential and still need to be finalized by the court, according to the June 23 reports.

The lawsuit alleged that the helicopter company and pilot Ara George Zobayan, who also died on scene, “failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff,” among other statements. It also sought damages for “loss of love” and “pre-impact terror,” among other damages. The other passengers who died in scene include Alyssa Altobelli, 14, John Altobelli, 56, Keri Altobelli, 46, Payton Chester, 13, Sarah Chester, 45, and Christina Mauser, 38.

Prior to their family getaway, Vanessa and co. celebrated little Capri’s 2nd birthday with a Lilo & Stitch-themed beach party on June 20. Vanessa paid homage to her youngest (who rocked Lilo’s signature red Hawaiian dress) on Instagram. “Happy birthday, baby,” she captioned the post, later quoting a line from the animated film: “‘Ohana~ Nobody gets left behind or forgotten’ ~Lilo & Stitch.”