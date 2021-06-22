See Pics

Vanessa & Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Capri, 2, Celebrates Her ‘Gigi Birthday’ With Cute Beach Party

Vaness Bryant
Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on June 20 to share a slew of photos from her and late husband Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Capri’s, second birthday. See pics from the ‘Lilo & Stitch’ themed party!

Vanessa Bryant and her loved ones looked like they had a wonderful day celebrating her youngest daughter’s birthday on June 20. Vanessa, 39, shared a slew of posts on Instagram following daughter Capri Kobe Bryant‘s birthday party at the beach. Capri is the youngest of Vanessa’s daughters with late husband Kobe Bryant. The couple also shared daughters Natalia Diamante Bryant, 18, Bianka Bella Bryant, 4, and the late Gianna Bryant.

 

Capri’s birthday looked like such a fun time for Vanessa’s family. The theme was Lilo & Stitch, the 2002 Disney film, and Capri looked absolutely adorable dressed in a replica of Lilo’s dress from the film! In the post above, Vanessa share a photo of Capri and big sister Bianka. The twosome looked so cute, as Bianka smiled brightly for the camera, while Carpi’s attention was focused elsewhere.

“Capri’s Party,” Vanessa captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “2,” for Capri’s age, and “Gigi Birthday.” Vanessa’s touching caption totally highlighted that Capri’s big sister, Gianna, was there in spirit. While playing basketball for team Mamba, Gianna’s jersey was adorned with the number “2” on her jersey. Vanessa’s caption was such a sweet way to pay tribute to her late daughter, while celebrating a special day for her youngest.

 

Capri’s birthday looked like such a fun time for the toddler. One of the final posts that Vanessa shared to Instagram included a carousel of two photos featuring Capri playing in the sand. “Happy birthday, baby. I love you Capri Kobe,” Vanessa began the caption to her post, which you can above. “Your [Gigi Birthday] [2] today. ‘Ohana~ Nobody gets left behind or forgotten’ ~Lilo & Stitch,” Vanessa aptly concluded the touching post. Longtime admirers of Vanessa cannot wait to see what’s in store for her and her girls in the year ahead.