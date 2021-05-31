Bianka Bryant, 4, Is ‘Pure Joy’ On Exciting Sea World Adventure With Mom Vanessa & Sister Capri, 23 Mos.

Vanessa Bryant and her adorable younger daughters to San Diego for Memorial Day weekend where they got up close and personal with the animals!

Bianka Bryant, 4, was in absolute heaven this weekend! The toddler got to go on an epic trip to San Diego’s SeaWorld with her gorgeous mom Vanessa Bryant, 39, and little sister Capri, who turns 2-years-old next month. Vanessa took to Instagram to share all the sweetest moments from the animal-filled adventure, including one of Bianka meeting Melanie the dolphin! She flashed an ear-to-ear green as the friendly fish popped out of the water to greet her.

“B.B and Melanie,” Vanessa captioned one of her many posts, referencing Bianka by her cute nickname. At one point, B.B. even gently grabbed with of Melanie’s fins for a sweet embrace. She looked so adorable in her sailor inspired striped shirt and matching navy bow the outing, paired with a smart pair of white sneakers. In a video of the encounter, Bianka carefully listened to a SeaWorld staffer who explained exactly how to “pet” the dolphin.

Vanessa also got in the action with a beluga meeting! Clad in a faded pair of jeans and pink t-shirt, the mama of four bent down to give the large white fish a kiss on the head. “Re-enacted a photo I took with Ferdinand 16 years ago,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji and “beluga.” Little Capri, who is looking so much like her big sister Bianka and late dad Kobe Bryant, also got in on the action for a meeting with some furry penguins! Vanessa held her youngest daughter as she got up close snd personal. “Learning about Magellanic Penguins,” Vanessa captioned the image.

It’s so sweet to see the family smile and enjoy each other’s time just 18 months after the tragic loss of Kobe and daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who was only 13 at the time of her death. Recently, Vanessa — who is president of the board of directors for the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation — commemorated Gianna’s memory with a tie dye sweat outfit inspired by one her second-eldest daughter once wore. The sold-out ensemble was released in honor of Gianna’s 15th birthday.

In other posts at Seaworld, the group checked out some swimming baby sharks in a tank and enjoyed a lunch date some Sesame Street characters! Bianka flashed a huge green as she posed in front of Elmo at the “Dine With Elmo & Friends” restaurant. “Love you guys so much. Pretty pic,” Vanessa’s BFF Ciara commented.