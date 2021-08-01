See Pics

Vanessa Bryant Enjoys A Vacation To Croatia With Daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, & Capri, 2

Shutterstock
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Bryant and Natalia Bryant 'A Wrinkle in Time' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2018
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San DiegoChina USA Women soccer, San Diego, USA
The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. 18 Dec 2017 Pictured: The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA135063_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Vanessa Bryant shared adorable pics of her happy daughters posing and smiling at the fictional ‘Game of Thrones’ city of ‘King’s Landing’ in Croatia and other spots during their summer vacation.

Vanessa Bryant, 39, is sharing new cute pics of her family enjoying their latest summer getaway. The doting mom took her daughters, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, to Croatia and stopped in the fictional city “King’s Landing,” from the show Game of Thrones, where the girls all happily smiled and post in front of gorgeous views. They were all also joined by friend Cat Gasol during the fun trip.

In the caption for one post, Vanessa talked about the visit and revealed her late husband Kobe Bryant had “allowed” their eldest daughter, Natalia, to go on a trip to Croatia back in 2020 but it was unfortunately canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Took my kids to King’s Landing. Total Cersei/Khaleesi move… 🍷🐉❤️🇭🇷#GameofThrones Kobe allowed Natalia to go on a trip to Croatia with her class her senior year of high school but unfortunately the trip was cancelled due to COVID,” she wrote. “I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit. It’s beautiful!”

Once Vanessa shared her posts full of the pretty pics, her followers shared comments full of kind words and well wishes. “Best mom ever,” one follower wrote while others left heart-eyed emojis. Celebs like Khloe Kardashian also left hearts.

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant OPENING OF MADRES RESTAURANT OWNED BY JENNIFER LOPEZ, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 12 APR 2002
Kobe Bryant with his wife Vanessa Bryant arrive at the MTV Movie Awards, in Culver City, Calif. The show will air on Thursday, June 10 MTV MOVIE AWARDS 2004, CULVER CITY, USA
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant WORLD MUSIC AWARDS, LAS VEGAS, AMERICA - 15 SEP 2004

Before Vanessa’s latest vacation, she and her daughters made headlines when they vacationed in Jamaica alongside Kobe’s family. They included Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington, Sharia’s husband Jerrod, and their kids, and they all posed outside in pics as they stood in front of palm trees and hugged each other. Vanessa captioned the pics, “Family” along with a heart, palm tree, and sun emoji.

When Vanessa and the girls aren’t enjoying time under the sun in tropical places, they’re keeping Kobe and their late daughter/sister Gianna “Gigi” Bryant‘s legacies alive by attending basketball games. They recently attended the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas, NV and Bianka honored Kobe by wearing a Los Angeles Lakers No. 24 jersey while Capri honored Gigi by wearing a Mamba No 2 jersey.