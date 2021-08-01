Vanessa Bryant Enjoys A Vacation To Croatia With Daughters Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, & Capri, 2

Vanessa Bryant shared adorable pics of her happy daughters posing and smiling at the fictional ‘Game of Thrones’ city of ‘King’s Landing’ in Croatia and other spots during their summer vacation.

Vanessa Bryant, 39, is sharing new cute pics of her family enjoying their latest summer getaway. The doting mom took her daughters, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2, to Croatia and stopped in the fictional city “King’s Landing,” from the show Game of Thrones, where the girls all happily smiled and post in front of gorgeous views. They were all also joined by friend Cat Gasol during the fun trip.

In the caption for one post, Vanessa talked about the visit and revealed her late husband Kobe Bryant had “allowed” their eldest daughter, Natalia, to go on a trip to Croatia back in 2020 but it was unfortunately canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Took my kids to King’s Landing. Total Cersei/Khaleesi move… 🍷🐉❤️🇭🇷#GameofThrones Kobe allowed Natalia to go on a trip to Croatia with her class her senior year of high school but unfortunately the trip was cancelled due to COVID,” she wrote. “I wanted to make sure that @nataliabryant got the opportunity to visit. It’s beautiful!”

Once Vanessa shared her posts full of the pretty pics, her followers shared comments full of kind words and well wishes. “Best mom ever,” one follower wrote while others left heart-eyed emojis. Celebs like Khloe Kardashian also left hearts.

Before Vanessa’s latest vacation, she and her daughters made headlines when they vacationed in Jamaica alongside Kobe’s family. They included Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington, Sharia’s husband Jerrod, and their kids, and they all posed outside in pics as they stood in front of palm trees and hugged each other. Vanessa captioned the pics, “Family” along with a heart, palm tree, and sun emoji.

When Vanessa and the girls aren’t enjoying time under the sun in tropical places, they’re keeping Kobe and their late daughter/sister Gianna “Gigi” Bryant‘s legacies alive by attending basketball games. They recently attended the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas, NV and Bianka honored Kobe by wearing a Los Angeles Lakers No. 24 jersey while Capri honored Gigi by wearing a Mamba No 2 jersey.