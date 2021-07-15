Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Capri, 2, Honors Late Sister Gigi By Wearing Her Jersey At WNBA Game

Little Capri repped her big sister at a basketball game on Wednesday! See the endearing photos.

Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughters Capri and Bianka repped some meaningful jerseys at the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 14. The former model, 39, shared snapshots of Capri, 2, donned in her late sister Gigi’s No. 2 Mamba jersey as they rooted for the competing women’s basketball teams. Bianka, 4, on the other hand, repped her late dad Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers’ No. 24 jersey.

Vanessa shared a series of photos from the game on Wednesday evening. “Capri repping our Gigi #MAMBACITA at the @wnba All Star Game,” she captioned one post of Capri looking out onto the basketball court.

She shared a similar follow-up snapshot of little Bianka in Kobe’s jersey, too. “B.B. repping Daddy,” Vanessa captioned the post.

Her eldest daughter Natalia, 18, also enjoyed the game. The family of four was joined by basketball player Sabrina Ionescu, who plays for New York Liberty. Vanessa shared a snapshot of the athlete with her three girls on Wednesday evening.

In June, Vanessa and other plaintiffs reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the helicopter company involved in the fatal crash that killed Kobe, Gigi, and seven others in Calabasas last January. The former model filed the suit at the Los Angeles Superior Court in February 2020, alleging that Island Express Helicopters engaged in risky transportation and pilot Ara George Zobayan — who also died on scene — “failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff.” The suit sought damages for “pre-impact terror” and “loss of love,” among other compensations.

Last month, Vanessa paid tribute to her late husband on the first Father’s Day without him, sharing a snapshot of Kobe with their daughters on Instagram. “Happy Father’s Day to the BEST DADDY in the world,” she wrote. “We miss you so much. We love you forever and always.” A month prior, she also remembered her late daughter Gigi on what would have been her 15th birthday. “I miss you everyday!” she captioned the May 1 post. “I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you.”