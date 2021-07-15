See Pics

Vanessa Bryant’s Daughter Capri, 2, Honors Late Sister Gigi By Wearing Her Jersey At WNBA Game

vanessa bryant
Shutterstock
Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Gianna Bryant and Natalia Bryant 'A Wrinkle in Time' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Feb 2018
Gianna Bryant sits on the shoulders of her father, Kobe Bryant, as they attend the women's soccer match between the United States and China, in San DiegoChina USA Women soccer, San Diego, USA
The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. 18 Dec 2017 Pictured: The retirement of the Los Angeles Lakers player, Kobe Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys was held Monday December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California during half time of the game between with the Golden State Warriors. Kobe Bryant with his family (L-R) Gianna Maria-Onore, wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, Kobe Bryant holding Bianka Bella and Natalia Diamante. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA135063_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna who tragically died in a helicopter crash seen for the last time on Saturday at the Kobe's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. 25 Jan 2020 Pictured: Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photo credit: RMG News/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA594919_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Writer

Little Capri repped her big sister at a basketball game on Wednesday! See the endearing photos.

Vanessa Bryant’s youngest daughters Capri and Bianka repped some meaningful jerseys at the WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 14. The former model, 39, shared snapshots of Capri, 2, donned in her late sister Gigi’s No. 2 Mamba jersey as they rooted for the competing women’s basketball teams. Bianka, 4, on the other hand, repped her late dad Kobe Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers’ No. 24 jersey.

Vanessa shared a series of photos from the game on Wednesday evening. “Capri repping our Gigi #MAMBACITA at the @wnba All Star Game,” she captioned one post of Capri looking out onto the basketball court.

She shared a similar follow-up snapshot of little Bianka in Kobe’s jersey, too. “B.B. repping Daddy,” Vanessa captioned the post.

Her eldest daughter Natalia, 18, also enjoyed the game. The family of four was joined by basketball player Sabrina Ionescu, who plays for New York Liberty. Vanessa shared a snapshot of the athlete with her three girls on Wednesday evening.

Related Gallery

Vanessa Bryant Through The Years

Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant OPENING OF MADRES RESTAURANT OWNED BY JENNIFER LOPEZ, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 12 APR 2002
Kobe Bryant with his wife Vanessa Bryant arrive at the MTV Movie Awards, in Culver City, Calif. The show will air on Thursday, June 10 MTV MOVIE AWARDS 2004, CULVER CITY, USA
Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa Bryant WORLD MUSIC AWARDS, LAS VEGAS, AMERICA - 15 SEP 2004

In June, Vanessa and other plaintiffs reached a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the helicopter company involved in the fatal crash that killed Kobe, Gigi, and seven others in Calabasas last January. The former model filed the suit at the Los Angeles Superior Court in February 2020, alleging that Island Express Helicopters engaged in risky transportation and pilot Ara George Zobayan — who also died on scene — “failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff.” The suit sought damages for “pre-impact terror” and “loss of love,” among other compensations.

Last month, Vanessa paid tribute to her late husband on the first Father’s Day without him, sharing a snapshot of Kobe with their daughters on Instagram. “Happy Father’s Day to the BEST DADDY in the world,” she wrote. “We miss you so much. We love you forever and always.” A month prior, she also remembered her late daughter Gigi on what would have been her 15th birthday. “I miss you everyday!” she captioned the May 1 post. “I wish you were here with us. There are no words to express how much I miss you.”