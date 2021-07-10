See Pics

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Share A Loving Gaze On Romantic Paris Getaway 2 Years After France Wedding

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have jetted off to France for Paris Fashion Week, and stunned in a series of photos in an apartment with their friends.

Sophie Turner has confirmed that Paris is, indeed, always a good idea. The Game of Thrones alum took to Instagram on July 10 to share a series of snaps with her husband, Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas, 31, while on a romantic French getaway. The couple attended a Louis Vuitton fragrance event as part of Paris Fashion Week, and Sophie gave fans a glimpse inside the celebrations, which even saw Katy Perry, 36, take the stage.

Some of the other snaps included a photo of her and Joe gazing lovingly at each other while standing in front of a window, and a solo selfie of Sophie with her bright red locks. The new parents also posed for some happy snaps with several friends, including Kiki GrammatopoulosMartin Barlan, and Alexandra Kolasinskip, per Sophie’s photo tags. “Paris really is always a good idea,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier in the week, the duo turned heads at the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner, as Sophie stunned in a white mini dress, while Joe wore a white shirt designed by the French fashion company. It wasn’t clear whether their daughter Willa, who turns one this month, joined her mom and dad for the European getaway.

France holds quite a special place in Joe and Sophie’s hearts, as it’s where they officially tied the knot two years ago! The pair wed in 2019 after three years of dating — and they had two celebrations. Their first wedding was held in Las Vegas in May, with an Elvis Presley impersonator and everything, and they had a second wedding in France in June. Joe’s brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas, and Sophie’s GoT co-star Maisie Williams were all in attendance.

As fans would know, the two welcomed their first child together, baby Willa, in July 2020. They’ve intentionally kept their child out of the public eye, however some publications shared snaps of the youngster, which Sophie opened up about in an IG story. In May 2021, she slammed the paparazzi, saying she was “sickened” by “grown men” taking photos of Willa without permission. “I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” she said, adding, “I’m sickened, I’m disgusted, and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter, and especially printing them.”