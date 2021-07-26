Khloé Kardashian Shares Precious Photo Of True Thompson, 3, Looking Identical To Dad Tristan

Mini-me! Khloé Kardashian shared a new snapshot of daughter True — and her resemblance to dad Tristan Thompson is uncanny.

Like father, like daughter! Khloé Kardashian shared a precious photo of daughter True on Instagram on Monday, July 26 — and she looks like dad Tristan Thompson’s mini-me. In the snapshot, True, 3, fashions the biggest smile and rocks a pastel butterfly dress and little pigtail buns. Her mom, 37, captioned the post, “The way I love her…..”

The sweet snapshot comes after little True bonded with her cousins at the park over the weekend. Khloé shared a snapshot of her daughter with cousins Chicago West and Dream Kardashian, brother Rob’s daughter, on Instagram on Saturday with the caption, “Forever.”

Last week, the Good American founder accompanied sister Kim to soon-to-be ex brother-in-law Kanye West’s listening party for his upcoming tenth studio album Donda. Kim and Kanye’s children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, were also in attendance for the sold-out event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite the impending divorce between Kanye and her sister, it’s clear that the Kardashian clan continues to have a good relationship with the rapper. The family paid tribute to Kanye for his birthday last month — and Khloé even clapped back at a commenter who criticized her for celebrating her sister’s soon-to-be ex.

Khloé shared a scenic snapshot with former partner Tristan, Kanye, and sister Kim and wrote, “Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!” When a follower claimed that the homage was “uncalled for” amid the divorce, the reality TV star shared a pointed message in response.

“Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about?” she wrote in the comments section. “You don’t think me and my sisters talk about one another’s feeling? We are with one another everyday. This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!”

The support for each other’s exes appears to be mutual. During the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Tristan even approached Kim for advice on his relationship with Khloé. (This, of course, was prior to the couple’s split in June.) The NBA player revealed that Khloé was over-concerned with media reaction to their reconciliation, lamenting that he wished she would just focus on their happiness.

Kim then imparted some advice. “You should just tell her that you don’t want to rush her process but… you don’t want to be this kept secret because she is so embarrassed,” she said. “Like, that makes you sad and that makes you feel a way.”