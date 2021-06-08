Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After She’s Mocked For Wishing Kanye West A Happy Birthday

Khloe Kardashian responded to a follower who called her birthday post to Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West ‘uncalled for’ and asked them why they were commenting on something they ‘know nothing about.’

Khloe Kardashian, 36, is defending herself after an Instagram user criticized her birthday post to her soon-to-be ex-brother-in-law Kanye West. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a photo that featured the rapper, who turned 44 on June 8, her sister Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from him in Feb., her own ex Tristan Thompson, and herself posing in water and called him her “brother for life” in the caption. After one user claimed the pic and her words were “uncalled for” due to Kim and Kanye’s recent split, she didn’t hesitate to clap back.

“Why are you even commenting on something you know nothing about?” Khloe’s response began. “You don’t think me and my sisters talk about one another’s feeling? We are with one another everyday. This is MY FAMILY. Not yours! Don’t comment as if you in the know unless you are actually in the know. Weirdo!!”

The criticism and Khloe’s response came around the same time Kim posted her own response to the post itself. She left a simple red balloon emoji to signify Kanye’s special day, indicating she’s feeling okay about the shout-out. She also posted her own birthday messages to the father of her four children on her own Instagram page and story shortly after Khloe’s post went public.

“Happy Birthday. Love U for Life!” Kim captioned a photo of Kanye smiling while sitting with her and three of their four kids, including North, 7, Saint, 5, and Chicago, 3, in what appears to be a private jet. The former lovebirds also share Psalm, 2. Like Kim did on hers, Khloe showed her support for the post by posting several red heart emojis.

Although Kim and Kanye have yet to publicly speak about their divorce, they seem to be navigating the change as best they can and are already co-parenting their children. Court documents show that they are both requesting joint custody and a source told us that Kanye has been seeing his brood on a regular basis even though he stays at his ranch in Wyoming while they stay in Calabasas, CA a lot of the time.

“The kids are adjusting just fine,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY shared. “Kim has them on a routine and is so hands on and present. Nobody knows really when they see Kanye because they keep it so private, but they do see their dad often.”