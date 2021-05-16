Collin & Hannah Gosselin’s Relationship With Other Siblings Revealed As They Continue To Live With Dad Jon

Collin and Hannah Gosselin recently celebrated their 17th birthday with dad Jon and we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned what their relationship is like with their other siblings.

Collin and Hannah Gosselin, 17, live apart from their six siblings in Pennsylvania with their father Jon Gosselin, 44, and we’ve learned what their relationship looks like beyond the distance. “The kids occasionally speak to their sisters and brothers,” a source close to the family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “But they have their own phones and talk to them when they like,” they added.

The family shot to fame with their reality television show Jon & Kate Plus 8 back in in 2007. The series starred their sextuplet siblings, Joel, Aaden, Alexis and Leah and twins Cara and Mady, 20. Their father and mother Kate Gosselin, 46, split in 2009. The former couple were embroiled in a nasty divorce and custody battle as Kate’s life carried on as a single mother documented on Kate Plus 8.

The legal proceedings eventually split the siblings apart as Jon was granted sole custody of Collin and Hannah in 2018. Their four siblings live with mom Kate in North Carolina while their twin sisters are off at college in New York City. Jon began dating girlfriend Colleen Conrad in 2014, and the lovebirds seem happier than ever.

Even though Jon doesn’t have a relationship with his other children, he lets the kids decide for themselves what they want to do when it comes to their siblings. “Jon feels that’s their place,” the source said. “He doesn’t get involved in any of that now that they are older.”

Although Jon can’t turn back the hands of time on the years he lost with his kids during the divorce, he appreciates the time he has now. “Jon feels so thankful that he’s made it to a point where Collin and Hannah are both beginning to be independent in many ways,” our source said. “For him, sometimes it’s all too fast as they get older because he feels he has missed many years that he won’t get back. Because of this, he makes sure to make the best out of the time he has with his kids.”