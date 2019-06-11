Kate Gosselin Smiles Wide With Twin Daughters Mady & Cara In NYC — See Pic

Kate Gosselin and her twin daughters, Mady and Cara Gosselin, were all smiles while wearing cute outfits for a day out in New York City.

Kate Gosselin made a promotional appearance for her new reality show, Kate Plus Date, a girl’s day out when she brought her twins on a trip to New York City. Kate’s two eldest children, 18-year-old twins Mady and Cara Gosselin, joined their mom on TODAY to discuss the TLC series, and looked pretty damn cute while doing so. Someone captured an adorable pic of the mom daughters posing together outside Rockefeller Center, where TODAY tapes, and they were all smiles. This one is definitely getting framed and going on the mantle at home.

Mady and Cara proved that they’re budding style icons in adorable outfits perfect for summer. Mady, shown on the right in the pic below, rocked a white tank with subtle ruffles on the collar and sleeves, paired with burnt orange paperbag shorts cinched around her waist. She topped the look off with sleek hair, minimal makeup, and chic nude sandals. Cara, on the left, slipped into a black shift dress with a geometric pattern, and white sandals. Of course, she was wearing her signature glasses, too. The girls are a huge part of Kate Plus Date, which follows Kate trying to navigate dating and love as the mom of eight children (she divorced their dad, Jon Gosselin, in 2009).

On the first episode of Kate Plus Date, which aired June 10, Mady and Cara help their mom navigate the ups and downs of playing the field and finding Mr. Right. It’s been 10 years since she and Jon divorced, and he’s remarried. It’s about time she gets out there, too!

The girls, who just graduated high school, told Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones during the June 11 interview that they’re going to separate colleges next year! It’ll be the first time they’ve ever been away from each other after growing up together, and Cara seemed a little emotional while revealing that. They’re going to be just fine!