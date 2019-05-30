Kate Gosselin Shares Photo Of Twins Mady & Cara, 18, Looking All Grown Up At HS Graduation

Mady and Cara Gosselin have grown up right before our eyes! Kate and Jon Gosselin’s oldest daughters graduated high school last weekend, and their mom shared the sweetest photos and message to gush over how proud she is!

“I’m still beaming with pride! It’s hard to believe that Cara and Mady [Gosselin] graduated from high school this past weekend…and are headed off to college in the fall!” Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram. “Where did the time go???? Their graduation day was such a wonderful day of celebrating THEM and all of their amazing accomplishments! These girls are going places and I can’t wait to see where they end up! Cara and Mady, I love you so very much and I’m just so proud of YOU! #ProudMom #Graduation #ClassOf2019 #WellDone.” Along with the message, Kate shared a photo of herself with the girls, who looked so grown up in their white graduation dresses!

It does not appear that the twins’ father, Jon Gosselin, was present for the graduation, which is not surprising. After all, he has admitted to not having a relationship with the girls. Mady and Cara have publicly bashed their dad in the past, and he recently revealed that he has not seen them in quite some time. Along with Mady and Cara, four of Jon and Kate’s 15-year-old sixtuplets (Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah) have also decided to live with Kate and do not have a relationship with Jon. However, Collin and Hannah live with their dad full-time ( Jon was granted temporary sole custody of Collin at the end of 2018).

“I don’t know why they don’t like me or if they don’t like me,” Jon previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of Cara, Mady, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah. “I don’t really ask. I don’t want to make it uncomfortable for them.” Still, Jon made sure to include even the four sextuplets who don’t live with him in his birthday message for the kids earlier this month.

Jon and Kate rose to fame through their TLC reality show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, which documented their marriage as they raised young twins and sextuplets. The show premiered in April 2007 and aired its last episode on Nov. 2009, just months after Jon and Kate announced their divorce. The series was eventually renamed Kate Plus 8, and aired two seasons from 2010-2011. It returned in 2014 and aired four more seasons before ending in July 2017.