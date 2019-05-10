Jon Gosselin Posts Rare Photo With Hannah & Collin As Sextuplets Celebrate 15th Birthday

It’s a big day for the Gosselin family — Kate and Jon’s sextuplets are officially 15 years old! To celebrate, Jon shared the sweetest photos with the two kids who live with him, Hannah and Collin.

Jon and Kate Gosselin‘s sextuplets, Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah, are celebrating a big birthday on May 10! The kids grew up in front of our eyes on Jon & Kate Plus 8 and Kate Plus 8 from 2007 until 2017, and now they’re already 15 years old. Jon took to Instagram to share a sweet message for the kids on the big day. “Wow I can’t believe you are 15!!!” he said, after naming all six kids. “Time is flying by!!! I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad.”

Along with the message, he posted some new photos with two of the kids, Hannah and Collin. The trio posed altogether in front of Jon’s house, while he also took individual pictures with each of the teenagers. While Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah live with Kate, Hannah and Collin have decided to live with Jon. Collin actually just moved in with Jon and Hannah at the end of 2018, after spending time in a treatment center for ‘behavioral issues.’ Jon was granted temporary sole custody of Collin back in December, as Kate did not show up for their custody hearing.

Fans have long speculated that Collin may have “special needs” because of his time in the treatment facility, but Jon made it clear that that is not the case when replying to one Instagram user back in December. “He is not on any spectrum or special needs,” Jon confirmed.

Meanwhile, even though Jon wished ALL the sextuplets a happy birthday, he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in December that he doesn’t have a relationship with Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah, or twin daughters, Cara and Mady, 18. In fact, he said it’s probably been about six years since he’s even talked to them! “It’s awkward,” he admitted. “I don’t know why they don’t like me or if they don’t like me. I don’t really ask. I don’t want to make it uncomfortable for them.” It’s unclear if his relationship with the other kids has changed since then.