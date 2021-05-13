Jon Gosselin’s ‘Very Special & Personal’ 17th Birthday Gift For Sextuplets Collin & Hannah Revealed

Jon Gosselin threw a birthday celebration for two of his sextuplets, Collin and Hannah, and we’ve learned how he made their day extra ‘special’.

Jon Gosselin, 44, didn’t miss a beat when it came to giving son Collin, 17, and daughter Hannah, 17, a perfect birthday. “He went all out and made it very special with personal touches like sparkler candles on the top of their cakes,” a source close to the DJ and single father told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY of the celebration. “He splurged on his kids and treated them to new clothes. Jon’s super into fashion so he also surprised them and picked jewelry out for both of them.”

Collin and Hannah, along with their sextuplet siblings Joel, Aaden, Alexis, and Leah turned 17 on May 10. The duo live with their dad while their siblings, includng twins Cara and Mady, 20, live with their mom, Kate Gosselin, 46. The family grew up on television with shows like Surviving Sextuplets and Twins and their popular series, Jon and Kate Plus 8.

The kids’ parents met on a company picnic in 1997. After marrying in 1999, Jon and Kate found themselves in the middle of a nasty divorce and custody battle which was finalized in 2009. Both Hannah and Collin expressed their desire to be with their father full-time, and Jon was granted full physical and sole custody of the two in 2018 while the other sextuplets continue to live with their mother, leaving both parents with estranged relationships with the children who don’t live in their home. Cara and Mady are now off at colleges Fordham & Syracuse, respectively.

Birthdays are special, but they are a little extra for Jon since he didn’t have his two kids in his life like he wanted to while battling things in court with his ex-wife. “Jon missed so many years of Collin and Hannah’s lives,” our source added. “So he goes above and beyond to make up for last time when he can.”

The brother and sister duo who reside with their dad, his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, and her two children in Reading, Pennsylvania, enjoyed their day even though it was a school night! “On the sextuplets’ birthday, Jon hosted a dinner with family and Collin and Hannah each invited their best friend,” our source said. “It was a nice, quiet night at home because it was a Monday evening.”