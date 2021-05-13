Kate Hudson’s Son, Ryder, 17, Is Her Twin But Towers Above Her In New ‘Squad’ Pic Together

Kate Hudson and her eldest child, 17-year-old Ryder, were totally mother-son ‘goals’ in a new mirror selfie the actress posted to her Instagram account!

Kate Hudson and her 17-year-old son Ryder were absolute twins in a new photo that the How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress, 41, posted to Instagram on May 12! In the mirror selfie, Kate and her teen, whom she shares with Chris Robinson, sported fabulous shades and casual attire before heading out for a day of fun in the sun. Ryder looked so incredibly tall in comparison to his mom, and he completely towered above her in the snap! Just take a look at the photo below.

The mother-son duo was also joined by their sweet pooch, whom Ryder gave a pat to in the pic. “Squad goals,” Kate aptly captioned the photo, adding the hashtags “dobie mom,” in reference to a resource that provides information for a healthy lifestyle for pets, and “adopt don’t shop.” Fans absolutely loved the photo, and a few even commented on just how tall Ryder had gotten!

“Ryder looks like your bodyguard,” on fan wrote in the comment section to the post. “Ryder is so tall,” another fan observed. Indeed, Ryder has totally grown up right before fans’ eyes! Kate really adores her three youngsters — including son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, born in 2009 with Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, born in 2018 with Danny Fujikawa.

On Mother’s Day, May 9, Kate shared the sweetest collection of photos, which happened to feature her kiddos, and her own mom, Goldie Hawn! “I do it all for my kids and their future,” she began the caption to her sweet Mother’s Day post. The first photo in the carousel post, which you can see above, featured all three of Kate’s kiddos cuddling up with their adoring mom!

“And I am lucky to have had the foundation of that inspired by my own mother [Goldie Hawn],” Kate wrote. “To Moms everywhere HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. And always know, if it feels like hard work it’s definitely GOOD work! Cause raising the next generation should never be easy. Love to all.”