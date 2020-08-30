Hannah & Collin Gosselin, 16, Look So Grown Up On Vacation With Dad Jon & GF Colleen Conrad

Hannah & Collin Gosselin were all-smiles as they posed with their dad Jon & his GF Colleen Conrad on vacation in Florida!

Hannah and Collin Gosselin, 16, are so grown up! The brother-sister duo posed alongside with their dad Jon Gosselin, 43, and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad in a new photo shared to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 30. The foursome jetted off to gorgeous Ponte Vedra, Florida for a summer vacation, posing in front of the picturesque beach. “A quick, short but amazing and also needed quick vacation! Love my family and our friends in Ponte Vedra!!!” Colleen wrote in her caption.

Hannah looked so gorgeous as she posed in a palm tree print dress, putting her arms around brother Collin and Jon’s girlfriend Colleen. The teen added a black necklace and hoop earrings to her ensemble, while Collin stayed casual in a blue golf short and chino shorts. In other photos, Hannah smiled alongside family friends, and Colleen and Jon could be seen sharing a sweet piggyback moment.

Hannah and Collin have been living with their dad since 2018, while the other sextuplets Aaden, Joel, Leah and Alexis, 16, have remained with their mom Kate Gosselin, 45. Older twin siblings Madelyn and Cara, 19, have since moved to New York City for college, with their parents remaining at odds. “I believe [Kate’s] intentions, in the beginning, were good intentions. Bringing kids into the world that she fought to have, these kids…but I think once fame and money got involved, it twisted her belief system. On my end, I’ve been fighting to get my kids off TV forever,” Jon said to Dr. Mehmet Oz back in Nov. 2019, reflecting on his family’s long-running TLC reality series, Jon & Kate Plus 8 (later Kate Plus 8).

Jon and Kate finalized their divorce in 2009 after a decade of marriage. “I have two kids in my house who left a whole pile of money behind. They left fame and money and came to my house. They left it all behind, he said, alleging that his other kids no longer want to be on television. “They have all said they have to film because they feel they need to provide a lifestyle for their mother. They don’t want to film. They said they have to film. That’s heartbreaking. Why do my kids need to provide for themselves? They’re kids,” Jon said in the same interview.