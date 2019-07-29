Jon Gosselin caught some rays with his son Collin & his girlfriend Colleen on July 28 during a fun-filled beach trip! The former ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ star was sure to say they had an ‘amazing’ outing together.

Jon Gosselin, 42, shared a rare snap with his son Collin, 15, on July 28 after the father-son duo hit the beach together. With his girlfriend, Colleen Conrad in tow as well, the trio appeared to have an incredible day splashing in the ocean together! The photo from the day, shared to Jon’s Instagram, showed the three of them with big smiles of their faces while sitting in the water together. Colleen sweetly wrapped her arms around both guys in the snapshot, taken at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. Jon was sure to mention that his daughter Hannah, 15, was also at the beach that day. “Amazing Day on the Beach in Delaware with Collin and Colleen!!! Collin made a hot tub for all of us!!! Hannah is with her friends nearby!” he captioned his post.

While Jon shares plenty of snaps with his new lady on his social media pages, pics with his kids are few and far between. But — fans were treated to another sweet snapshot earlier this summer when Jon posted a memory with his family from the fourth of July. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star shared an Instagram photo of himself and Colleen enjoying their day and – front and center between the couple were Collin and Hannah. The 15-year-olds – who live with their dad in Pennsylvania, looked at ease on the sunny day and coordinated in red T-shirts.

It’s sweet to see Jon fitting in plenty of quality time with the kids after he was granted sole custody of Collin in December 2018. Amid the seemingly endless drama between him and his ex-wife Kate Gosselin, Hannah and Collin now live with their dad in his Pennsylvania home. The former couple also share share Aaedn, Alexis, Leah, Joel and twin 18-year-old daughters Cara and Madelyn.) The Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars were married for 10 years before calling it quits in May 2009.

An amazing beach day indeed! We love seeing Jon and his kids having so much summer fun together, and it looks like his girlfriend is always happy to spend quality time with the kids as well.