How Jon Gosselin Celebrated Cara & Mady’s 20th Birthday While ‘Rebuilding’ Relationship

Mady and Cara Gosselin are officially 20 year-olds, but dad Jon isn’t going to be making a big birthday to-do about it. We have the reason why.

Where has the time gone? Former Jon and Kate Plus 8 stars Jon and Kate Gosselin‘s oldest daughters — twins Mady and Cara — are officially out of their teens. The young ladies turned 20 on Oct. 8, and Jon plans to respect their privacy when it comes to birthday plans. The twins were raised by Kate following her 2009 split from Jon, but he still loves his oldest children deeply. He let them know how much he cares in a way that was out of the public eye.

“Jon will always love Cara and Mady and of course texted them a private message on their birthday. Jon has the utmost respect for them and had no plans to post anything publicly,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding, “It’s important to him that that they know he’s thinking of them on their special day.” Mady shared an Instagram photo on Oct. 9 of her with a party horn in her mouth and captioned it, “being the birthday girl isn’t all it’s cracked up to be,” despite the smile on her face.

Both Mady and Cara were away at college as they rang in turning 20. Instagram-loving Mady attends Syracuse University, while her more private twin sister attends school elsewhere in New York State. Meanwhile, Jon lives with two of of his six sextuplets, Hannah and Collin in Pennsylvania, while Kate has custody of the remaining four Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah, and also live in the Keystone State.

“He loves his girls and hopes to spend time with them soon. He’d love nothing more than to have a closer relationship with them but the last thing he wants to do is pressure them. He has accepted that it’s best to let it happen naturally and on their terms,” our insider continues, adding “It’s been years since they’ve been close because of the divorce and difficult times. Hopefully this time next year they’ll be able to spend time together as they’ll be 21 [and] adults.”

“They have lots of rebuilding to do, and in the meantime he will tread lightly and always ensure they know he loves them,” our source explains. As far as the two children who live with Jon, “Hannah will most likely reach out to her sisters, but Collin has not been in touch with the other kids.”

So far, neither Jon or more surprisingly Kate has wished the twins a Happy Birthday via their social media. Jon did recognize their sextuplets turning 16 in May 2020. John simply wrote his best wishes to them via an Instagram post. “Happy 16th Birthday to Hannah and Collin! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden, I hope your 16th Birthday is just as memorable. Love, Dad,” he wrote in black lettering against a coral background. In the caption he added, “Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!! Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!”