Jon Gosselin ‘Frustrated’ Over Kate’s Child Abuse Claims: He’d ‘Never Punch Or Kick’ Collin

Following Kate Gosselin’s claim that ex Jon allegedly abused their son Collin, 16, a source reveals what really happened EXCLUSIVELY to HL.

Jon Gosselin, 43, is “frustrated” by ex-wife Kate Gosselin‘s allegations that he abused their 16-year-old son Collin. “Jon is really frustrated that Kate has to get involved with Collin after not seeing her son for years. There have been no attempts by her to help Collin and instead she just wants to point the finger at Jon all while she sent Collin away,” a source close to the formerJon & Kate Plus 8 star revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

According to Kate, Jon is under investigation by County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services for the alleged abuse. “You do not punch and kick your children. You do not kick a child. I don’t want to hear any excuses from anyone, not from his father, not from local law enforcement, not from court personnel whose job is supposedly to ensure the best interests of my children,” the 45-year-old said to People magazine on Sept. 10.

Jon Gosselin
Jon Gosselin. (AP)

Our source further added, “Sadly this situation was a teenager who had a hard day and acted out. Jon as a parent has to have rules and unfortunately that day had to restrain him for his own safety.” Collin also referenced the alleged abuse on his own social media, writing, “My dad is a liar. Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor.”

Collin deleted the posts off of his Instagram account shortly after posting. “Collin was furious and emotional and called the police and posted details of abuse on his Instagram that never happened. Jon would never punch or kick his son,” the insider also told us. “Collin did regret what he said and pulled it down off social media but at that point it was too late.”

Jon Gosselin and Kids
Jon Gosselin is seen with his children during the run of ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8.’ (SplashNews)

The 16-year-old ,along with his sister Hannah, have been living with Jon since 2018, while the other sextuplets AadenJoelLeah  and Alexis have remained with. Twin siblings Madelyn and Cara, 19, have since relocated to New York City for college. “Jon and his family have finally been able to give Collin the love, family and the psychological support that Kate never gave him,” our source said.

“It will take time to rebuild after Collin has missed out on so much love and family time but Jon will not give up,” they added. In a statement to HollywoodLife, a representative for Jon said, “Jon has never abused Collin. No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing CYS investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.” HollywoodLife has also reached out to a representative for Kate Gosselin for comment.