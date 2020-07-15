Aaden Gosselin, 16, Looks So Grown Up After Getting His Braces Off In Rare Pic

Kate Gosselin acted all proud mother and stuff when she gushed over her son Aaden after he got his braces removed!

How exciting! Kate Gosselin, 45, couldn’t have been happier for her son Aaden, 16, over his major moment that happens quite often with teenagers. “Braces are a thing of the past in this house,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 13, while adding, “FINALLY! Yay us! #LastBracesOffParty #AadenIsBracesFree,” with a bunch of happy face emojis. She posted two snaps, one being a cake she made to look like Aaden and another of him proudly showing the delicious concoction off. It was a rare glimpse of the Kate Plus 8 star where fans couldn’t get over how grown up he’s looking as of late.

Kate doesn’t post too often on her Instagram but when she does it definitely makes an impact. The longtime reality star paid tribute to her son and the other five of her sextuplets: Leah, Hannah, Collin, Joel and Alexis (who she shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, 43), in a beautiful 16th birthday tribute to them in May.

“Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth!,” she captioned next to a box of cereal of the same name. “I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable! (They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds!”

Jon hasn’t been shy about posting pics with some of his kids over the past couple of months as well. He shared a snap of him spending the 4th of July with daughter Hannah and girlfriend Colleen Conrad where his son Collin (who he won sole custody of in 2018) decided to ditch them for a good reason.

“Happy Fourth of July to every one!!! Sorry for the late post!!!” the former reality TV star shared, before adding, “Collin had other plans with his friends this weekend, that’s why he is not in the picture (shame I have to explain all that, but I just did)!!!!”