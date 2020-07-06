Jon Gosselin Reveals Why Son Collin, 16, Is Missing From His 4th Of July Pic With Daughter Hannah & GF

Collin Gosselin was noticeably absent from his father, Jon’s, July 4th post, that included his daughter Hannah. Jon revealed why in an updated caption!

There’s always speculation surrounding the Gosselin children’s whereabouts, and sadly, this July 4th holiday was no different. Jon Gosselin shared a smiling selfie of himself alongside his daughter Hannah and girlfriend, Colleen Conrad. Absent was his son Collin, 16, who Jon went on to explain had plans with his friends for Independence Day.

“Happy Fourth of July 🇺🇸 to every one!!! Sorry for the late post!!!” the former reality TV star shared, before adding, “Collin had other plans with his friends this weekend, that’s why he is not in the picture (shame I have to explain all that, but I just did)!!!!” Still, it seemed like the trio enjoyed their holiday in the sun, dining out at the Back Bay Ale House in Atlantic City, New Jersey!

Colleen also took to her Instagram to share photos of the three of them celebrating, with the caption, “Happy 4th of July!! Missing Collin who dissed (sic) us for his friends.” Fans often ask about Collin’s whereabouts after the family was tight-lipped about the two years he spent out of the spotlight, when he was actually living away from his home in a program for children with special needs.

In 2018, Jon was awarded sole custody of Collin, who has lived with him since. Around the same time, Hannah left her mom, Kate Gosselin, and the remaining six of her siblings to join her dad and Collin. Last year, speaking to reporters, Jon admitted that he is not in contact with his other children, who have continued to live with their mother since Jon and Kate’s divorce in 2009.

“It’s what the kids want to do,” he said. “If they don’t want to talk to me, that’s fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections.” Recently in May, Jon added to those sentiments, telling ET, “My wish is that all my kids would just be together, like, hang out together. Kate and I don’t live that far away from each other and I feel like there’s an invisible wall. They should just be able to just get together. I mean, I have no qualms about it. If they wanna go meet each other, just go ahead. But I feel like it’s more on the other side.”