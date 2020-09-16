Jon Gosselin’s Daughter Hannah, 16, Defends Him Amid Abuse Claims From Brother Collin

Jon Gosselin’s daughter Hannah claims her dad has never been abusive towards her brother Collin, who accused his father of beating him up in a now deleted social media post.

Hannah Gosselin has rushed to her father Jon‘s defense, calling him a “very loving and supportive dad,” amid claims that he abused her sextuplet brother Collin. Both 16-year-olds live with their 43-year-old dad father, while their fellow sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Leah and Joel live with their mom Kate Gosselin, 45. “My dad loves us,” Hannah, told the Daily Mail in a statement on September 16. “He’s never been abusive,” Hannah added. She’s lived with her dad for the past two years, since she was 14.

Collin accused his dad of being violent towards him in a since deleted Sept. 3 Instagram post. Collin wrote, “Yesterday he beat me up and thought nothing of it, he punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor. He is a liar.”

Hannah told the publication she witnessed the incident and that her dad never hit Collin. But because of the teen’s Instagram message and the allegations of abuse, the authorities were called. The County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services placed Jon under an active investigation, which has since been dropped.

In a statement to HollywoodLife, a representative for Jon said, “Jon has never abused Collin. No charges have been filed against him and there’s no ongoing CYS investigation. Collin has endured severe trauma. Jon is a loving father who has worked hard to ensure that his son gets the support and help he needs.” Jon officially received sole custody of Collin in 2018, after Kate allegedly sent him away to live at a special needs school.

Even though Kate reportedly hasn’t seen Collin in five years, she spoke out about the allegations on Sept. 16. “I am done hiding and will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person,” Kate told People. As a result, “Jon is really frustrated that Kate has to get involved with Collin after not seeing her son for years. There have been no attempts by her to help Collin and instead she just wants to point the finger at Jon all while she sent Collin away,” a source close to the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.