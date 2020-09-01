Kate Gosselin’s Daughter Mady, 19, Slams Haters Who Called Her Out For Not Wearing A Mask In A Public Bathroom

Mady Gosselin is setting the record straight about her latest mirror selfie on August 31, after critics slammed her for ‘not wearing a mask.’

Kate Gosselin‘s 19-year-old daughter Mady Gosselin is holding her own after facing backlash on social media on Monday. Internet critics slammed the teen’s latest mirror selfie, after she appeared to be without a mask while in a public bathroom. However, Mady took to Instagram to explain that she did indeed have a mask handy.

After writing in her initial caption that she wanted to “normalize the public bathroom selfie,” Mady revised her caption to include her explanation. “For all the mask comments: I’m absolutely wearing a mask (it’s hanging from my ear behind my phone) but I took it off for 10 seconds in an empty bathroom when no one was around,” she wrote.

Mady was referencing negative comments that appeared under her photo that pointed out safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Wear your mask man,” one person wrote. ” Other comments included questions like, “Where’s your mask?” and “But, your mask?”

Fans also inquired if Mady is attending college in the fall amid the global health crisis. Her mother Kate, 45, announced last year that both Mady and her twin sister, Cara, were heading to college. But, the freshman students ended up returning home in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If I had a nickel for every time my college shut down unexpectedly and made everyone go home during my freshman year,” Mady captioned a TikTok video at the time. “When you’re home for 6 months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight.”

Kate and her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, are also the parents of 16-year-old sextuplets: Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah. Hannah and Collin recently vacationed with their father and his girlfriend Colleen Conrad. The foursome jetted off to Ponte Vedra, Florida for a summer vacation, as seen in a photo Colleen shared to Instagram on August 30.

“A quick, short but amazing and also needed quick vacation! Love my family and our friends in Ponte Vedra!!!” Colleen wrote alongside the group photo, which showed the family standing in front of the beach.