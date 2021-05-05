See Pics

Megan Fox Stuns In Sheer Top & Leather Pants For New Photos — See Pics

megan
Splashnews
Megan FoxMegan Fox appearance at Forever 21, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Mar 2018Actress Megan Fox Appears At Forever 21 To Promote Her New Role As Brand Ambassador For Frederick's Of Hollywood
Megan Fox PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019 Wearing Blumarine Same Outfit as catwalk model *10418494x
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Megan Fox stuns in gold pantsuit with plunging neckline. The 32-year-old Legends of the Lost With Megan Fox host and executive producer made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live! this morning in Manhattan. Megan went braless underneath her stunning gold suit and appears to have forgotten to use garment tape to keep everything in place, the actress was seen holding on to her jacket in an effort to avoid exposing her chest. Megan who wed Briann Austin Green in 2010 has been spotted without her wedding ring on as she continues promoting her new Travel Channel series. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 29 NOVEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Megan Fox Fashion Fest show, Autumn Winter 2017, Liverpool Department Store, Mexico City, Mexico - 07 Sep 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Megan Fox has turned heads in a black outfit, including a sheer top, while posing underneath a neon sign in the shape of a halo.

Megan Fox truly looked like an angel when she posed underneath a light-up halo in her latest Instagram snap. The 34-year-old actress took to social media on May 4, to share two snaps of herself rocking a black ‘fit. In the pics, she offered the camera a sultry look, as she wore a skintight, sheer black tank top and PVC leather pants. The Transformers star, who has been dating rocker Machine Gun Kelly, slicked her raven tresses back into a ponytail, while allowing a few strands of hair to frame either side of her face.

She cheekily poked her tongue out at the came in one of the snaps, as she rocked dark, smoky makeup while posing in front of a pink and purple dreamscape background. In the caption, she wrote in an upside down font, “A case of mistaken identity.” It comes just a couple of weeks after Megan helped her new beau celebrate his 31st birthday in Los Angeles. The pair also recently went to the UFC 260 fight in Las Vegas for a double date with Travis Barker, 45, and new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, 41.

A source close to the couple recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the pair love double dates. “This was not the first time Kourtney and Travis have hung out with Megan and Colson. Colson is over at Travis’s house a lot and Megan is usually with him, so Kourtney has gotten to know both of them through Travis and they’ve all become friends now,” the insider dished.

megan fox

MGK and Megan are around the one-year mark in their relationship, after first meeting on set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in Mar. 2020. They immediately fell hard for each other, and were first photographed out in Los Angeles amid quarantine for her birthday in May.

Two days later, Megan’s husband of nearly 10 years, Brian Austin Green, confirmed he and the Transformers star had separated. Megan finally filed for divorce in Nov. 2020. 2020 was the year of PDA filled dates, for the couple, with MGK even confessing that he was “in love” with Megan during a June 2020 Instagram video. We couldn’t be happier for them!