Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Enjoy Date Night With Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly At UFC 260

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked stylish in matching jackets in Las Vegas.

Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Travis Barker, 45, made their first television appearance as a couple together when they greeted the camera at the UFC 260 event in Las Vegas, NV on Mar. 27. The lovebirds’ table at the highly anticipated fight was near the table of other hot couple Megan Fox, 34, and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, who also greeted the camera while being introduced. Both couples were also wearing stylish attire while enjoying their date nights.

MGK, Megan Fox, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in the house for #UFC260 🙌 (@espnmma) pic.twitter.com/8kdRcCmnnP — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2021

Kourtney and Travis both wore black vinyl jackets of different styles and sucked on lollipops while looking at each other and then smiling and holding up a rock sign to viewers. The Blink 182 drummer also wore a black baseball cap that was on backwards and a black top while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had on a white crop top and matching black vinyl pants that was just as shiny as her jacket.

Megan and MGK were holding drinks when they stopped to greet the camera. She seemed to be drinking a bottle of water while wearing a tan fuzzy sweater over a black top that was off-the shoulder and he was drinking an unknown beverage in a glass while wearing a long-sleeved gray v-neck top and necklaces. The actress gave a peace sign to viewers while the rapper held his drink up while also showing off his blue-green locks.

It wasn’t clear who the stars were rooting for in the fight, but Francis Ngannou of Cameroon ended the night with a victory over opponent Stipe Miocic.

As the clip of Kourtney, Travis, Megan, and MGK, which was posted by ESPN, made its way around social media, a lot of followers couldn’t help but comment on their exciting appearances at the big event. “Those couples are like the younger and older versions of each other,” one follower wrote while another cheekily wrote, “Kourtney looked like she was giving Travis lollipop lessons” along with a laughing emoji. A third pointed out that they “actually look like good couples.”

Before their fun Saturday night at the UFC 260 event, Kourtney and Travis as well as Megan and MGK have been making a lot of headlines due to their romances. After a long friendship, Kourt and Travis decided to take things further and start dating. They became Instagram official with a hand-holding Instagram pic last month. Meanwhile, Megan and MGK have been dating since around June and made their red carpet debut in Nov.