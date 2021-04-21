Amelia Hamlin & Sofia Richie Nearly Suffer Awkward Run-In At The Same Pilates Studio

Amelia Hamlin and Sofia Richie proved Hollywood’s just as small a town for working out as it is for dating, as Scott Disick’s GF and ex nearly ran into each other at Pilates.

This is why the Kar-Jenners ladies have the right idea by working out in their home gyms…there’s never a chance of any awkward exercise encounters in public. Especially since it seems like nearly every celeb in Hollywood works out at the same small handful of elite locations. Scott Disick‘s ex girlfriend Sofia Richie, 22, and his current squeeze Amelia Hamlin, 19, nearly came face to face when attempting to attend the same small Pilates studio in West Hollywood on Apr. 21.

An eyewitness tells HollywoodLife.com that Sofia went into the Pilates location, and then quickly came out and left shortly before Amelia turned up. But the witness did not know if Sofia had learned that Scott’s current girlfriend would be arriving at the same time slot.

Sofia looked ready for some serious stretching in a pair of black leggings, which she paired with a black zip front cropped jacket for the chilly L.A. morning. The bikini model had her blonde locks pulled back in a pony tail, and wore a face mask. She was seen on her phone as she walked back to her car. Sofia sported her favorite brand of athletic footwear, wearing a pair of New Balance trainers in grey and pink colors.

Amelia arrived wearing flesh-toned, high waisted leggings and an extra-long sleeved sweatshirt in a matching color. Even her face mask went along with the tan color and so did Amelia’s footwear. She showed up for her workout in a pair of tan Yeezy slides in the “Core” color. While the shoes retail at $55, they’re snapped up quickly and put on the resale market for around $431.

Sofia and Scott were together for three years before calling it quits for good in Aug. 2020. Scott later claimed during a Mar. 18, 2021 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that Lionel Richie‘s daughter gave him an ultimatum, wanting the 37-year-old to choose between her and the mother of his three kids, Kourtney Kardashian, 42.

“She was like, I don’t want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,” Scott told Kim Kardashian, 40, and Khloe Kardashian, 36. “And she literally said with an ultimatum: you have to choose, me or Kourtney. And I was like, but Kourtney is Kourtney and my kids. It’s a unit… I was like, how could you even want that for me? It just became an impossible relationship to keep carrying on with.” Two months after their split, Scott started seeing Amelia, as they first turned up together at a 2020 Halloween party in Hollywood.

Now Scott is fully in boyfriend-girlfriend mode with Amelia, as the two have spent the last several months together in Miami. Sofia has since moved on, as she has a new boyfriend in Elliot Grainge, a music entrepreneur and the son of Universal Music Group’s Chairman & CEO, Sir Lucian Grainge. The pair literally just returned from a romantic getaway to St. Bart’s when Sofia nearly came face to face with Scott’s current lady.