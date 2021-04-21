Sofia Richie Rocks A Sexy String Bikini While Hitting The Beach In St. Barts — Photos

Sofia Richie looked super cute in the white and orange two-piece that she fashioned for her day at the beach in St. Barts! Check out the young model’s swimsuit style.

Sofia Richie had some fun in the sun on her recent trip to St. Barts! The model, 22, enjoyed a day at the beach, where she was photographed sporting a super cute orange and white bikini. Sofia accessorized her beach day look with a green bucket hat and wore a pair of sunglasses to keep the beaming rays out of her eyes. Along with being photographed by paparazzi, Sofia also shared a few photos to her Instagram account on April 19, which featured her look!

Sofia has really been enjoying her island getaway, and she’s posted about it on her social media accounts! Prior to her recent carousel post, Sofia shared a photo of herself with her new boyfriend, Elliot Grainge, going for a ride in a luxurious convertible. In the photo, Sofia could be seen positively beaming, as she lifted her arms in the air and threw up two peace signs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie)

The model also captioned the snap with the perfect word to encapsulate her day. “Dreamy,” she wrote alongside the photo, which was seemingly captured by Sofia’s pals Nicolas Bijan and Roxy Bijan. While Sofia has been keeping her romance fairly low-key, she’s clearly been enjoying herself with her new beau in St. Barts!

It also seems that Sofia’s newfound romance has a lot of support from her famous father, Lionel Richie. “There is a deep level of trust between [Sofia and Elliot],” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their dads are very close, so she’s known him a long time. Her dad could not be happier.” Indeed, there’s already a lot of trust between the families, since Lionel has known Elliot’s dad, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group Sir Lucian Grainge, for years. Plus, Elliot is quite accomplished, himself!

“He studied business and after he graduated her launched his own record label, he’s very ambitious and very smart. Everyone in Sofia’s life is happy about this, they all think he’s a great choice. She’s such a sweet girl she deserves a really great guy and by all accounts Elliot is a winner.” As Sofia continues to enjoy her tropical getaway, take a look at her and more stars rocking swimsuits on the beach with the gallery above!