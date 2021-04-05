See Comment

Devin Booker Leaves Kendall Jenner A Flirty Comment On Her Easter Pics: ‘Very Beautiful’

Malibu, CA - Kendall Jenner and rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu while out running errands together.
West Hollywood, CA - Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker appear to still going strong as they are spotted enjoying a romantic date night out in West Hollywood.
Malibu, CA - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have dinner together at SoHo House in Malibu. The pair are spotted dressed in casual attire as they hop into their ride after a Sunday dinner.
Malibu, CA - Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have dinner together at SoHo House in Malibu. The pair are spotted dressed in casual attire as they hop into their ride after a Sunday dinner.
Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend Devin Booker couldn’t help but gush over photos of her on Easter Sunday, calling her so ‘beautiful.’

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker is clearly crazy about girlfriend Kendall Jenner, and no longer shy about sharing his feelings with her Instagram followers. The 25-year-old model posted a series of photos on Apr. 4 — Easter Sunday — wearing an ultra-feminine pink Rodarte dress with a red floral pattern in a series of snapshots taken on the grounds of her mom Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs estate. Devin gushed in the comments, “Very beautiful.. course.”

Kendall really did look stunning in the long dress, which was perfect for the spring holiday. She even had white daisies at the bottom of her short, puffy sleeves and more of the blooms tucked into the “V” of the frock’s neckline. Kenny paired the gorgeous dress with a pair of worn, brown cowboy boots, which were only visible in one photo as the dress was so long it covered them up in the other snaps. Kendall even held a chicken in her arms in one picture, showing off a big grin while looking so fresh faced.

 

Devin Booker
Devin Booker gushes over Kendall Jenner’s Easter photos in a pink dress on Apr. 4, 2021.

It’s not often that Devin gets so openly flirty with Kendall, so fans were loving the fact that he was gushing over her beauty. User @molnarbalint03 noted about the 24-year-old NBA star, “@dbook has game on and off the court,” while @therealaaronv also had a basketball reference, writing, “when dbook shoots my mans don’t miss.” Fan @hakeemmmmmm told the Suns shooting guard, “dbook that was smooth bro.” Others swooned over his amorous display, with @syalwansbl telling him, “@dbook you so sweet,” as @vousmevoyez33 cheered, “@dbook @kendalljenner why are you two so cuuute.”

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner
Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner enjoy enjoying a romantic date night out in West Hollywood.on Oct. 3, 2020. Photo Credit: BACKGRID.

Devin isn’t always so open when it comes to his public feelings towards Kendall. In an Aug. 10, 2020 boomarang video while wearing a fully glammed up face of makeup, Kendall simply left a strawberry emoji in the caption. Deviny simpl responded, “I like strawberries,” in the comments.

Kendall and Devin were first linked in Apr. 2020, having plenty of time to get to know each other during quarantine when the NBA season had been put on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve definitely kept their romance on the down-low, as the times where they’ve been photographed together are when the pair is either coming or going from dates around L.A., to such hotspots as The Soho House, Nobu Malibu and the celebrity packed Santa Monica Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

The couple finally made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, when they tagged one another in cute PDA photos together. Two days later, Kendall was seen attending Devin’s NBA home game in Phoenix against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 16, even allowing herself to be photobombed in the back of a fan’s snapshot. Now that the couple has been dating for nearly a year, the incredibly private pair is getting more open about their feelings for each other.