Kendall & Kylie Jenner Twin In Pastels For Easter Celebration In Palm Springs

Kendall and Kylie Jenner shared eye-catching stylish and smiling pics and videos to their Instagram pages and received a lot of compliments.

Kendall Jenner, 25, and Kylie Jenner, 23, are looking ready for Easter in their latest Instagram posts! The look-alike siblings celebrated the holiday by wearing pastel dresses while spending time in Palm Springs, CA and posed in glorious outside and inside snapshots. Kendall chose a pink floral long Rodarte dress with ruffled sleeves and brown boots while Kylie donned a light purple sleeveless dress.

Kendall also wore sunglasses as she frolicked in grassy field and even posed with a chicken in one pic. She appropriately captioned her pics with a chicken emoji. Kylie, on the other hand, posted video clips of her posing inside while standing in front of a white curtain. She had a necklace and earrings on and captioned the post with, “Sunday” and “happy easter.”

Once Kendall and Kylie posted their pics and video, their followers shared numerous responses that were full of compliments. “Love your dress,” one follower wrote while another called them “beautiful women.” A third thought Kylie’s dress looked “so pretty” while a fourth mentioned that Kendall’s dress is the same one Selena Gomez wore in her video for her song “De Una Vez.”

Kendall and Kylie aren’t the only KarJenners to wear pastels. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, once wore pastel blue Daisy Dukes in a pic she posed in from Sardinia. Kim Kardashian, 40, also wore pastel last month when she rocked light green in various pics she posed in with friend La La Anthony. Khloe Kardashian, 36, also even rocked pastel pink hair in Dec. 2018 and matched it with a light pink sports bra and light pink pants in two photos she shared to social media.

Since spring is here and the KarJenners are known for often posting various pics and videos whenever they can, we can guarantee we’ll get to see more awesome pastel looks in the future. Whether they’re rocking a casual look or something more fancy, let’s face it, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars are some of the biggest fashion icons in the world and we look forward to seeing what else they have in store!