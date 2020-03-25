Taylor Swift’s Prettiest Pastel Looks To Put You In The Mood For Spring

We may be cooped up inside, but spring has officially sprung outside! To brighten things up amidst this quarantine, we’re looking back at some of Taylor Swift’s best pastel looks ever.

Taylor Swift made pastels a THING when she made the color scheme the aesthetic of her 2019 album Lover, and in honor of spring, we’re reminiscing on some of our favorite pastel looks from the star. The new aesthetic was quite a change from the snakeskin and black bodysuits that we were used to seeing Taylor wear during her Reputation era! Looking back, though, Taylor has actually been wearing pastel shades throughout most of her career, and we’ve rounded up our favorites of them all!

At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor hit the red carpet in a pretty purple dress. At this point, she hadn’t even announced her new album, but was already hinting that soft, fun colors would be part of the theme. This dress was another nod to that. The mini featured sheer sleeves and a ruffled design, and Taylor completed the look with matching makeup. She wore a light pink lip color and her hair pulled back into an updo.

The singer attended the TIME 100 Gala on April 23 in a gorgeous pink and yellow gown from J Mendel. She also strut onto the Billboard Music Awards red carpet on May 1 in a lilac ruffle mini dress from Raisa and Vanessa. Head up to the gallery above to see even more of Taylor’s prettiest pastel looks and bask in all the glory that is a new Taylor era.

There are plenty of other amazing pastel looks from Taylor where these came from! Click through the gallery above to check out her best bright-colored looks from over the years — from street style to red carpets!