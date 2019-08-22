Taylor Swift Slays In Sequined Shorts As She Hits The Stage For Epic ‘GMA’ Performance

One day ahead of the release of her new album, ‘Lover,’ Taylor Swift took the stage in Central Park for an EPIC ‘GMA’ concert that blew fans away!

Taylor Swift, 29, took over Central Park on Aug. 22 as she performed songs from her upcoming new album, Lover, for Good Morning America. The singer looked beyond amazing as she hit the stage wearing a pair of sequined shorts, which showed off her long, toned legs. She paired the shorts with a sheer pink shirt, and added a pop of color with bright lipstick. She also wore black booties to strut across the stage. It may be bright and early, but Taylor looked incredible and was full of energy onstage!

Ahead of the concert, Taylor sat down with Robin Roberts and was greeted by super loud cheers from the crowd. Even before she started singing, she connected with the massive audience and millions of television viewers. She kicked off the set with a rendition of “You Need To Calm Down,” and she KILLED it. Next up, she belted out “ME!,” and showed off some fun choreography to go with the track. Her performance was in front of a massive wall of flowers, which was perfect for the summertime set. To close out the set, Taylor sang “Shake It Off,” with FULL energy.

It’s been five years since Taylor last gave a performance on GMA, so this show was highly anticipated, and it’s no surprise that Taylor delivered. With the release of Lover on Aug. 23, its going to be a busy few days for Taylor, and this is absolutely the perfect way to kick it off.

Taylor released “ME!,” the first single from Lover, back in April. In June, she dropped the album’s second song, “You Need to Calm Down,” and announced the release date of Lover. Normally, Taylor waits until October or November to drop her albums, so the August release date was quite surprising — and exciting! — for her loyal Swifties.

This Monday, Aug. 26, Taylor will be hitting yet another big stage when she performs at the MTV Video Music Awards. In addition to performing at the show, Taylor is also nominated for a whopping TEN awards, so it’s sure to be a great night!