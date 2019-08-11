Taylor Swift looked to be having a great time dancing to her song ‘You Need To Calm Down’ with stars from the music video. She also dropped the f-bomb while talking about how much she loves Cardi B.

Taylor Swift‘s fans were probably expecting her to do something big 13 days before Lover drops, but no one could have expected this. The singer, 29, threw a party at what appeared to be a bar and did some delightful dancing with some of her fellow “You Need To Calm Down” music video stars. Drag queen A’keria Davenport blessed Swifties with videos of the bash, that included clips of Taylor dancing to “YNTCD” with Hayley Kiyoko, Laverne Cox, and Chester Lockhart.

But the epic dancing wasn’t the only thing caught on camera. While out of frame in another shot, Taylor can be heard saying, “I f–king love Cardi B.” Listen, this is actually a very big deal. The “ME!” hitmaker has never dropped an f-bomb in any of her music, and so fans have rarely gotten the chance to hear her say it. She did, however, reveal that it was her favorite curse word during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, but it was bleeped out when the show aired.

Swifties were beyond excited to see Taylor in a relaxed state and having fun. “Drunk Taylor Swift is literally me when I’m drunk and Taylor Swift comes on at the bar,” one fan tweeted alongside the dancing video.

Fan @mcuperalta wrote, “watching videos of drunk taylor added twenty years to my life,” while @artemis_ari said, “Drunk Taylor is the cutest thing ever..and partying with Taylor is all I want in life. Lmao #TaylorSwiftisLovedParty.” If you need even more dancing Taylor content, you’re in luck. Another video posted online shows her jamming out to Robyn‘s “Dancing on my Own.” You’re welcome.