Taylor Swift Tries Her Hand At Bartending & Shakes It Off A Little Too Hard In Hilarious New Ad

Taylor Swift moonlighted as a bartender and waitress in a new Capital One ad and TBH she should probably stick to being an international pop sensation, but we appreciate the effort!

Dive bar on the East Side, where you at? If you’re asking Taylor Swift, she’s behind the counter making cocktails! The singer, 29, starred in a new Capital One commercial where she attempted service jobs to varying degrees of success. First, she portrayed a waitress and handed off a check that was signed “Lover, Taylor Swift” with a cat drawn on the slip. (Lover, of course, is Tay’s upcoming album dropping Aug. 23.)

Taylor then went on to moonlight as a bartender, where she attempted to shake up a drink, but ended up shaking the lid right off. But no, “Shake It Off” wasn’t playing in the background. Instead, the entire ad was set to her first single off Lover, “ME!” The visual ended with the songstress overflowing a milkshake with whipped cream before squirting the topping into her own mouth straight from the can à la the “You’re Only Me When I’m With You” music video.

The commercial promoted the Capital One Savor card, and how it allows customers to earn unlimited 4 percent cash back on dining and entertainment purchases. (Yes, tickets to a Taylor Swift concert totally count.) The “You Need To Calm Down” hitmaker’s partnership with the brand doesn’t stop at an ad though. Over the coming years, there will be a variety of special access opportunities exclusively for Capital One customers. If you already have a card with the company, you can pre-order an exclusive album bundle on Taylor’s website, complete with a digital copy of her forthcoming album and a one-of-a-kind t-shirt.

“We are beyond thrilled to begin this partnership, as we know our customers are passionate about unforgettable entertainment experiences like those Taylor Swift consistently creates for her fans,” said Capital One’s Chief Brand Officer Marc Mentry in a press release. “Capital One is always looking for ways to give our customers the best, most exclusive access and this partnership with Taylor Swift will allow us to do that.”