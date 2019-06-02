After begging her Tennessee senator to support the Equality Act and posting her letter to him on Instagram, Taylor Swift showed up at the Wango Tango in a fully rainbow outfit.

She’s showing her pride! Taylor Swift, 29, kicked off Pride Month with a letter asking her Senator to support the Equality Act, and the next day, on June 1, she performed at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango show in Los Angeles in a rainbow crop top jacket and matching high-waisted short shorts. The star’s jacket featured hanging fringe material, also in rainbow colors. Her shorts had blue sparkle embellishments and a pink tie. Tay wore a yellow shirt underneath her jacket.

The blonde star wore a purple eyeliner look and bright pink lipstick. She had her blonde short hair down and straight while she rocked her heart out. In addition to asking her senator to support the Equality Act, which would protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination in their workplace, houses, and other public places, Taylor also “very generously donated” to GLAAD, the company released in a statement.

“Taylor Swift continues to use her platform to speak out against discrimination and create a world where everyone can live the life they love,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said. “GLAAD is so thankful for her donation to support our advocacy efforts and for her ongoing work to speak out for what is fair, just, and LGBTQ inclusive. In today’s divisive political and cultural climate, we need more allies like Taylor, who send positive and uplifting messages to LGBTQ people everywhere.”

While Taylor had previously kept quiet about her political beliefs, she has lately gotten more and more outspoken about her ideologies. We’re so glad to see Taylor speak up for the LGBTQ+ community, especially in time for Pride Month! We can’t wait to see how she’ll continue to show her support for the marginalized, and in the meantime, we loved her colorful outfit last night!