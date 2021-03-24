Celebs Wearing Pastel-Colored Outfits: Rihanna & More

See photos of stars like Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and more rocking pastel hues just in time for spring!

Spring has officially sprung! As we usher in a new season of warmth, we’re ready to shed our heavy layers from winter and brighten our wardrobes with fresh styles and colorful hues. So many stars are giving us the perfect style inspiration for the season in their pastel-colored outfits. Spring is always full of soft and delicate hues, but they’re also perfect for the several months of warmer weather leading into the scorching heat of summer. There are a variety of different pastel colors, and the celebrities in the images below have rocked them on plenty of different kinds of outfits over the years. Let’s take a look at some of the best!

Taylor Swift

Take Taylor Swift, for example, who wore a sequined romper in pastel purple, blue and pink to the iHeartRadio Awards on March 14, 2019. The look gave off major Lover vibes and Taylor, 31, sported the Rosa Bloom Mella Cape Playsuit with total confidence. It was a great look for the March 2019 event, but this outfit could easily be worn by any Swiftie out on the town this spring!

Rihanna

Rihanna recently merged two fashion trends: ’90s flair and pastel hues. During her outing on March 19, 2021, the singer and fashion mogul, 33, wore a vintage pastel coat by Chanel, which featured hues of pink and blue. Along with the fabulous spring coat, Riri added a gorgeous statement necklace from Dior by John Galliano. Topping off the stunning iridescent ensemble, the Savage X Fenty founder wore a pair of high-waisted, straight cut trousers and crop top by Maisie Wilen.

Jennifer Lopez

Let’s be honest, Jennifer Lopez can pull off any look she sets her mind to. But when she arrived to the LA Film Critics Awards in Los Angeles on January 11, 2020, she totally took our breath away. The “On The Floor” hitmaker, 51, wore this stunning Elie Saab gown for the awards ceremony and looked absolutely flawless. J.Lo’s gown featured a belted waist and a monochromatic pastel blue. The gown was a part of Elie Saab’s 2020 Spring/Summer collection and looked absolutely dreamy. Along with the gown, J.Lo’s stylists accessorized the ensemble with Le Vian jewelry and a Jimmy Choo clutch!

Hailee Steinfeld

Talk about spring whimsy, Hailee Steinfeld looked truly stunning on the red carpet of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 8, 2017. The Dickinson actress, 24, wore this dreamy lilac gown by Vera Wang, which featured layers of tulle, sheer fabric, and cold shoulders. Hailee looked like a Disney princess come to life in the gown, wearing her hair pulled back and accessorizing the dress with Stuart Weitzman heels and jewelry by Forevermark.

There are plenty more looks where these came from, though! Check out the gallery above to see more stars — including Kendall Jenner, Vanessa Hudgens, Alessandra Ambrosio and many more — rocking pastel-colored outfits over the years!