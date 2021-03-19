See Pics

Megan Fox Wears Fire Engine Red Leather Jacket On Date Night Out With MGK 

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
MEGA
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Megan Fox & MGK leaves with Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun on a double date at BOA. 05 Mar 2021 Pictured: Megan Fox & MGK. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA737595_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and girlfriend Megan Fox pack on the PDA as they are spotted leaving dinner with friends Yung Blud (Hasley’s ex-boyfriend) and Ian Dior at Nobu in Malibu. The couple left the restaurant holding hands as they proudly showed their love for one another. MGK was a gentleman as he opened her passenger door. They shared an intimate moment when she said something to him to make him smile. MGK drove his purple Ashton Martin, which was recently stolen and returned a few days later. She wore a face mask whereas he didn’t wear one. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Editor

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed holding hands outside Nobu in Malibu on March 18. See her sultry leather look and his new green hair!

Megan Fox‘s date night attire is unmatched. The Jennifer’s Body actress, 34, rocked a bright red trench-coat and patent leather pants while heading to dinner with boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly (née Colson Baker) in Malibu on Thursday night. The couple was pictured outside celebrity hotspot Nobu, where they met up with friends inside the Japanese restaurant.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly holding hands in Malibu on March 18, 2021. (Photo credit: MEGA)
Megan, 34, completed her sexy ensemble with open-toe, clear heels and a plunging black crop top that showed off her toned tummy. The mother of three let her brunette locks down for the occasion, and sported sultry, voluminous waves. Meanwhile the “Kiss Kiss” singer, 30, donned a neutral shirt under a black bomber jacket by Dickies. He paired it with ruched black pants, which he tucked into his platform ankle boots. Additionally, MGK debuted his new green-blue hair — after he briefly sported pink pigtails just last week.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly outside Nobu in Malibu on March 18, 2021. (Photo credit: MEGA)

Megan and MGK, who went public with their romance last June, continue to prove that their relationship is going strong. They first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, when she appeared as his love interest in the music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” Not long after the video’s release, Megan and MGK were spotted out together for the first time in Los Angeles on June 15, where they were photographed kissing and holding hands at a bar.

Megan and MGK got together not long after her split from husband, actor Brian Austin Green. The exes — who share three sons together: Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4 — were began dating in 2004, and tied the knot in 2010. Brian confirmed the split in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage.