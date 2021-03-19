Megan Fox Wears Fire Engine Red Leather Jacket On Date Night Out With MGK
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed holding hands outside Nobu in Malibu on March 18. See her sultry leather look and his new green hair!
Megan and MGK, who went public with their romance last June, continue to prove that their relationship is going strong. They first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, when she appeared as his love interest in the music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” Not long after the video’s release, Megan and MGK were spotted out together for the first time in Los Angeles on June 15, where they were photographed kissing and holding hands at a bar.
Megan and MGK got together not long after her split from husband, actor Brian Austin Green. The exes — who share three sons together: Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4 — were began dating in 2004, and tied the knot in 2010. Brian confirmed the split in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage.