Megan Fox Wears Fire Engine Red Leather Jacket On Date Night Out With MGK 

Megan, 34, completed her sexy ensemble with open-toe, clear heels and a plunging black crop top that showed off her toned tummy. The mother of three let her brunette locks down for the occasion, and sported sultry, voluminous waves. Meanwhile the “Kiss Kiss” singer, 30, donned a neutral shirt under a black bomber jacket by Dickies . He paired it with ruched black pants, which he tucked into his platform ankle boots. Additionally, MGK debuted his new green-blue hair — after he briefly sported pink pigtails just last week.

Megan and MGK, who went public with their romance last June, continue to prove that their relationship is going strong. They first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, when she appeared as his love interest in the music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” Not long after the video’s release, Megan and MGK were spotted out together for the first time in Los Angeles on June 15, where they were photographed kissing and holding hands at a bar.

Megan and MGK got together not long after her split from husband, actor Brian Austin Green. The exes — who share three sons together: Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4 — were began dating in 2004, and tied the knot in 2010. Brian confirmed the split in May 2020 after 10 years of marriage.