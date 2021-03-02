Megan Fox Holds Hands With Machine Gun Kelly While Rocking A Crop Top On Date Night

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly kicked off the week with a dinner date at Nobu in Malibu on March 1. They were pictured holding hands and smiling as they made their way into the celeb hotspot, where they were joined by Yungblud and friends.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (née Colson Baker) took their romantic chemistry to Nobu in Malibu on Monday night, where they enjoyed dinner with friends. The Jennifer’s Body actress, 34, and “Kiss Kiss” singer, 30, didn’t seem to mind the paparazzi, which captured the couple’s many PDA moments. MGK, whose pink-tinted hair was styled in two pigtails, was pictured behind the wheel of a navy blue Aston Martin sports car with his lady love in the front seat. Upon arrival, the singer was a gentleman and opened the car door for Megan.

The couple then met up with a few friends, including English rocker Yungblud, who previously dated Halsey in 2018 until late 2019. While inside the celebrity hotspot, Megan and MGK continued to get cozy with one another, which is nothing new for the lovebirds. They were photographed in a few candid moments — one of which showed the pair arm in arm outside the Japanese restaurant.

Megan showed off her amazing figure in a pair of tight black pants, which featured bottom slits that showcased her black studded stilettos. The mom of three showed off her toned tummy in a black cut-out crop top. She completed her outfit with a cropped jean jacket and carried a mini black bag.

Meanwhile, MGK wore newspaper-printed pants with high-top Chuck Taylor kicks. He paired his look with a long sleeve black shirt and a number of silver chains — though, his vile necklace that holds Megan’s blood wasn’t visible in the new photos.

Megan and MGK, who went public with their romance last June, continue to prove that their relationship is going strong. They first sparked romance rumors in May 2020, when she appeared as his love interest in the music video for his song “Bloody Valentine.” Not long after the video’s release, Megan and MGK were spotted out together for the first time in Los Angeles on June 15, where they were photographed kissing and holding hands at a bar — and they’ve been inseparable ever since.

Not long after they got together, MGK revealed it was love at first sight when he met Megan, who’s even said that the two are “twin flames” — something she later clarified meant that the two are soulmates. On November 22, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 American Music Awards, where Megan introduced MGK’s performance.

Fans may recall Megan split from her husband of 10 years, actor Brian Austin Green, not long before she moved on with MGK. Brian confirmed the breakup in May 2020. The exes — who share three sons: Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4 — began dating in 2004, and wed in 2010.