Exclusive

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Fun Weekend Getaway With His Close Pals In Vegas Revealed — Details

mgk
ABC
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were seen leaving his place, loading up his car with all of his belongings late in the evening on Sunday. The pair wore matching leather jackets and white sweatsuits as they made multiple trips to the car with his eccentric wardrobe, and some boxes. 10 Jan 2021 Pictured: Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly. Photo credit: Astro/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA725764_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
THE 2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS - “The 2020 American Music Awards”, hosted by Taraji P. Henson aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, SUNDAY, NOV. 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly pick up food and drinks to go while out enjoying a day together. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 6 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
, , and

New couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox spent a weekend in Las Vegas celebrating a friend’s birthday, amid speculation they were moving in together.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been spotted loading up his belongings into a car, leading some to believe the pair may be moving in together. Nevertheless, multiple sources close to the sweet couple revealed they actually just headed to Las Vegas together for a pal’s birthday. “Megan and Colson packing up the car had nothing to do with them moving in together. They were packing up the car after a weekend getaway in Las Vegas where they celebrated one of Colson’s friend’s birthdays,” one insider dished to HollywoodLife exclusively. The pair were in town for MGK’s pal Luke “the Dingo” Trembath, who is an Australian snowboarder.

mgk
MGK and Megan Fox jetted off to Las Vegas together. Image: ABC

The source added, “They were also joined by a bunch of his EST19XX bandmates. It was mostly a guys’ trip but Colson insisted on having Megan join them because she’s so chill and really fits into any setting. That’s one of the reasons he’s so attracted to her and they had an amazing time even though she was surrounded by a bunch of rowdy guys the entire weekend,” they explained, continuing, “They stayed at the Red Rock Casino and this wasn’t one of their typical romantic getaways. They visited the Merry Crimson pop-up bar inside the hotel which has this long tunnel with colorful lights and decorations where you can take photos.”

The insider also revealed they dinner at T-Bones, played poker, went bowling, and also did some shopping at Berluti. Another source close to the “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker told HL that the pair were getting more serious. “Their connection has only gotten more intense. He’s completely devoted to her, he doesn’t really want to go anywhere without her,” the source dished.” It’s kind of a shock to all his friends because he’s not usually like that. But he’s just all about Megan, he’s totally in love. They aren’t living together officially but they’re together a ton and he definitely wants them to have a house together, get married, have a baby, the whole package. He’s crazy about her.”

mgk
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were seen loading up a car together. Image: MEGA
A third source even revealed that Megan would “say yes” if her boyfriend of eight months got down on one knee. “Megan would say yes if he asked her for her hand in marriage, but they both understand what they have now is just as great as marriage would be,” they dished. “She would like to be far removed from her divorce from Brian Austin Green before she goes down the aisle again.”