Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Fun Weekend Getaway With His Close Pals In Vegas Revealed — Details

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been spotted loading up his belongings into a car, leading some to believe the pair may be moving in together. Nevertheless, multiple sources close to the sweet couple revealed they actually just headed to Las Vegas together for a pal’s birthday. “Megan and Colson packing up the car had nothing to do with them moving in together. They were packing up the car after a weekend getaway in Las Vegas where they celebrated one of Colson’s friend’s birthdays,” one insider dished to HollywoodLife exclusively. The pair were in town for MGK’s pal Luke “the Dingo” Trembath, who is an Australian snowboarder.

The source added, “They were also joined by a bunch of his EST19XX bandmates. It was mostly a guys’ trip but Colson insisted on having Megan join them because she’s so chill and really fits into any setting. That’s one of the reasons he’s so attracted to her and they had an amazing time even though she was surrounded by a bunch of rowdy guys the entire weekend,” they explained, continuing, “They stayed at the Red Rock Casino and this wasn’t one of their typical romantic getaways. They visited the Merry Crimson pop-up bar inside the hotel which has this long tunnel with colorful lights and decorations where you can take photos.”

The insider also revealed they dinner at T-Bones, played poker, went bowling, and also did some shopping at Berluti. Another source close to the “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker told HL that the pair were getting more serious. “Their connection has only gotten more intense. He’s completely devoted to her, he doesn’t really want to go anywhere without her,” the source dished.” It’s kind of a shock to all his friends because he’s not usually like that. But he’s just all about Megan, he’s totally in love. They aren’t living together officially but they’re together a ton and he definitely wants them to have a house together, get married, have a baby, the whole package. He’s crazy about her.”