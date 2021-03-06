See Pics

Machine Gun Kelly Rocks 3 Pink Pigtails With Megan Fox On Double Date With Mod Sun & Avril Lavigne

machine gun kelly
MEGA
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Megan Fox & MGK leaves with Avril Lavigne & Mod Sun on a double date at BOA. 05 Mar 2021 Pictured: Megan Fox & MGK. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA737595_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and girlfriend Megan Fox pack on the PDA as they are spotted leaving dinner with friends Yung Blud (Hasley’s ex-boyfriend) and Ian Dior at Nobu in Malibu. The couple left the restaurant holding hands as they proudly showed their love for one another. MGK was a gentleman as he opened her passenger door. They shared an intimate moment when she said something to him to make him smile. MGK drove his purple Ashton Martin, which was recently stolen and returned a few days later. She wore a face mask whereas he didn’t wear one. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and girlfriend Megan Fox are seen leaving with a couple of friends after grabbing dinner at Nobu in Malibu. Pictured: Maschine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 1 MARCH 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out in Los Angeles with the musician’s best friend, Mod Sun and his new girlfriend Avril Lavigne.

Machine Gun Kelly opted for a very unique hairstyle when he stepped out for dinner with Megan Fox. The rocker pulled his pink hair back into three pigtails, which stood tall on the top of his head. He also rocked a see-through raincoat with PVC leather detailing and a grey hood. He also donned black denim pants, leather boots and layered chain necklaces. Meanwhile, Megan cut a very chic figure for the night out at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood. The 34-year-old rocked a black crop top, which she wore underneath a black studded trench coat.

She paired the jacket with distressed denim jeans and a pair of towering black platform heels. The pair both wore black protective face masks, as they were seemingly joined for dinner by another new couple — MGK‘s pals Avril Lavigne, 36, and Mod Sun, 33. The rappers have been longtime friends, and Mod Sun stepped out with an equally wacky hairstyle: a green mohawk.

It comes just days after an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that MGK and Megan “met a year ago this month,” meaning they were experiencing “somewhat of an anniversary.” Though the sweet couple didn’t start dating until May 2020, shortly before Megan’s split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green, the couple met in March while working on the movieMidnight in the Switchgrass.

avril

“It’s special, and they’re more in love than ever,” the source told HollywoodLife. “They’re hardly ever apart. He wants her with him all the time. She even went to Georgia with him last month when he was shooting [the] movie [One Way] to be supportive. He’s so much more balanced and so much happier when she’s around, so having her there was a big help for him. She has blended so well into his life. His friends love her. She gets along great with his daughter [Casie Baker]. Even though things between them moved really fast, this isn’t a case of something that is just lust. They have a deep emotional connection. It’s real love.”