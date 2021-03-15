Kim Kardashian Confesses It’s Been A ‘Challenging Year’ Amid Kanye West Split & Pandemic

Following COVID-19 and her split from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is doing her best to look at the past year ‘in a positive way.’

“I think this year has been challenging for so many people,” Kim Kardashian said to Vogue’s Jonathan Van Meter during the March 15 episode of Good Morning Vogue. After a year that has seen Kim, 40, file for divorce from Kanye West and over 500,000 Americans dead from COVID-19, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is trying to see the past twelve months as a “huge cleanse,” and “a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things and that is a huge, I think, awakening that so many people had.”

Kim said that “the amount of time that, I know, me and all my parent friends have spent with our children has been so beautiful, that we get this time. I always try to look at things in a positive way. Even though it has been such a challenging year, it’s a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family, and just this time I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless.”

“That part has been so beautiful,” said Kim, who spent the COVID-19 pandemic with her four kids – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 – at her home in Calabasas, on Kanye’s ranch in Wyoming, and on trips to the Dominican Republic, Colorado, and the private island she rented for her 40th Birthday, just to name a few. Will the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out, it seems that the world will slowly return to a life-before-COVID pace, and when it does, Kim hopes that “when we do start to fill our pates back up, I hope that we don’t fill them up with things that don’t make us happy.

Kim didn’t bring up Kanye, 43, by name, but she wasn’t asked specifically about where she and her estranged husband stand. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on Feb. 19, just a few months shy of their seventh wedding anniversary. The couple began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. Throughout their relationship, there have been some ups and downs, but after the Summer of 2020 – where Kanye went off on numerous Twitter tirades after having a public meltdown during his one and only presidential campaign rally – Kim apparently had enough.

The reality TV star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her split and requested joint custody of their four children. The request also included legal and physical custody, which suggested that Kim and Kanye will co-parent their kids on a regular basis. Any hope for reconciliation seems slim at this point because the two are reportedly not speaking to each other.