Kim Kardashian & Kanye West ‘Not Speaking’ Amidst Divorce: ‘He Changed His Number’

Nearly one month after she filed for divorce, Kim Kardashian is reportedly no longer communicating with Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly no longer on speaking terms. The latter comes just a few weeks after the SKIMS founder, 40, filed for divorce from the rapper, 43, in court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. Now, amidst their divorce proceedings, Kim and Kanye are allegedly communicating through a third party, after the Yeezy mogul cut himself off from his estranged wife.

“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security,'” a source told Page Six in a March 10 report. “Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them,” the source said, adding that the two are very much co-parenting during this time. “She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.” HollywoodLife reached out to a representative for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for comment.

The ominous report has some fans concerned since Kim and Kanye’s divorce seemed amicable for the most part. According to the divorce documents, Kim, who cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1. Additionally, “Kanye is 100% out of the house and not staying there even when he comes to visit the kids,” a source told HollywoodLife about the multi-million dollar Calabasas, CA home the couple purchased in 2014.

Not to mention, it’s been business as usual for Kim, who’s been sharing her regular SKIMS and KKW Beauty content on social media, as well as cute clips with her kids and the occasional bikini or gym selfie. To boot, she’s also been sporting her ex’s Yeezy sneakers in various posts — with her latest being on March 10, in a sweet snap with North. Meanwhile, Ye, who’s been flying back and forth from his Wyoming home to LA for work, has been spotted out a few times since the split went public. However, neither Kim nor Kanye has directly addressed the matter.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19 — just a few months shy of what would’ve been their seventh wedding anniversary on May 24. Kimye, who began dating around 2012, tied the knot in Italy in 2014. Kim did not appear to list a date of separation in the court documents, although it’s believed that the pair may have split long before the new year. It’s also been reported that Kimye has a solid prenup in place, and that neither party contested the agreement.

It’s unclear if Kim will address her marital troubles and divorce with Kanye in the farewell season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premieres on March 18 on E!. In the latest super tease for the final season, Kim is seen sobbing to her sisters and says “I feel like a f–king loser.” While the context of the clip is unclear, it could be KUWTK viewers’ first look at the downfall of Kimye. The preview is narrated by Kim herself, who puts an emphasis on the fact that the famous family shares everything in the coming season.