Kim Kardashian Wears Wedding Ring & Yeezys While Cuddling North & Their Dogs In Throwback Pic

Despite divorcing Kanye West, Kim Kardashian showed him plenty of love in a throwback photo still wearing her wedding ring along with a pair of his Yeezy sneakers.

Kim Kardashian may be done with her marriage to Kanye West, 43, but she’s definitely still a fan of his footwear. For the third time since filing for divorce from the rapper on Feb. 19, 2021, the 40-year-old shared a photo of herself or one of their children wearing Kanye’s Yeezy sneakers in a show of support for her ex. In a throwback snapshot Kim posted to Twitter and Instagram on Mar. 10, she could be seen with custom-made grey lace-up Yeezys on her feet. Kim cuddled up with the former couple’s seven-year-old daughter North West and two of the family pet Pomeranians. Kim was also still happily rocking her wedding band — which she hasn’t worn since the divorce filing.

Sushi 🍣 and Saké 🍶 pic.twitter.com/qy0CfIyFqN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 10, 2021

Kim donned a pair of Yeezy sneakers for a Mar. 2 Instagram stories workout session. She also showed support for Kanye by sharing their one-year-old son Psalm wearing the Yeezy Foam Runner MXT’s in Moon Gray for another IG stories video the following day. Even on the date Kim filed for divorce, her sister Kendall Jenner, 25, rocked a pair of sold-out resin style Yeezy slides as she stepped out in West Hollywood. Despite the split, Kanye’s shoes will always have a place in the Kar-Jenner family’s fashionable closets

Kim’s white Pomeranians Sushi and Sake made a rare appearance, as Sake was still a little baby pup in the throwback photo. While Sushi was already part of the Kardashian-West household, Kim debuted black and white Pomeranian puppies in a Sept. 20, 2019 Instagram post. She held on to the adorable fluff balls in photos and asked fans for help naming them.

“Meet our new babies! We just need names! North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi. She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce. Please comment below any ideas you have!!!!” Kim wrote in the caption. North got her wish, with white pup getting named Sake. It’s unclear where the black pom boy pup is, as he hasn’t been seen in other family photos.

In the throwback snapshot, Kim rocked a pair of black leather trousers and a black tank top along with her Yeezys, while holding Sushi in her lap. North twinned with her mom in a black tank as well, and had baby Sake on her lap in the sweet mother-daughter and pets picture. They appeared to be at Kanye’s Wyoming ranch, as the pair sat on the floor in front of wood-paneled wall with a large rack of coats on it. Outside the poles of a rustic wooden porch were visible. The KKW Beauty mogul didn’t use any tags in the photo, and simply wrote the pup’s names as her caption.