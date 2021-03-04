Kanye West Is Still Wearing His Wedding Ring Weeks After Kim Kardashian Filed For Divorce — New Pic

Kanye West must really loves his wedding band. Despite wife Kim Kardashian filing for divorce almost two weeks ago, he was photographed wearing it on March 4.

Make Kanye West, 43, just really likes the design of his wedding band and wants to keep on wearing it. Even though wife Kim Kardashian, 40, filed for divorce on Feb. 19, he was still rocking the ring on his left hand as he arrived at an office in Calabasas, CA on March 4. Kim had already been spotted without her wedding ring from Kanye over a month prior to their split, but Yeezy is soldiering on with his sign of commitment to their nearly seven year marriage.

Kanye looked to be in a good mood, sporting a smile on his face as he exited his vehicle. He could be seen wearing a brown elbow-length shirt and blue pants, and what appeared to be Yeezy brown combat boots. His wedding band shined on his left hand.

The day prior to Kanye still wearing his wedding ring, Kim showed that she still is a huge fan of his footwear designs. She wore a pair of Yeezy Foam Runner MXT in Moon Gray for her morning workout that she shared via Instagram stories. Since there really isn’t any open animosity between Kim and Kanye, they’ll likely still support each other via fashion and design.

It appears that even though Kanye has finally been spending time in Calabasas and not holed up at his $14 million Wyoming ranch, Kim is likely going to be the one who keeps their reported $60 million Hidden Hills estate in the divorce. Kim and Yeezy put years of work and so much time and energy into the monochromatic, stark, modern art-filled, museum-like interior that is far from a warm, cozy family house. But it is the primary home their four kids: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

The SKIMS founder will reportedly continue to live at the family residence with the children in Hidden Hills during the divorce, as it has been a constant for the children, TMZ reported on March 3. It’s unclear where Kanye will end up, but he sure seems to love the Calabasas area. He and Kim had owned a mansion in Bel Air, but sold it once the extensive renovation work to their Hidden Hills dream home was nearing completion.

So far there hasn’t been much drama in the power couple’s split. In legal documents obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce, and didn’t list a separation date. She requested joint legal and physical custody of their four kids. On Jan. 5 it was reported that Kim had already retained high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser for representation and that the reality star hoped to avoid any court messiness by hammering out a settlement in private.