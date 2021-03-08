Rihanna Sings Reggae Jam ‘Silence’ By Popcaan & Fans Get Fired Up About Her New Music Again

Rihanna just reminded fans that she’s still totally got it when it comes to her music career. She sang along to a Popcaan song in a new video, teasing fans with her incredible voice and fierce energy.

Rihanna the singing superstar is BACK! Maybe not with a new album or a fresh song, but she gave a very brief performance showing off how she’s still such a huge music talent in several Instagram stories videos posted by her cousin Teejay. The 33-year-old was chilling with her relative before heading out to dinner in Santa Monica on Mar. 7, while Jamaican deejay Popcaan‘s “Silence” was playing in the background. RiRi couldn’t help but sing along, groove to the beat, and play hypewoman for everyone in the room.

Rihanna first showed off her amazing style, rocking a heavy animal print coat with a black, red and orange mini-dress underneath, as “Essence” by Nigerian singer Wizkid featuring Tems played. RiRi had on several gold chains with pendants, including a large diamond encrusted Egyptian Ankh. The “Work” singer flashed her outfit, posed with attitude and looked ready for some fun!

Once Popcaan’s tune came on, Rihanna started singing along! She busted out the lyrics “So hard fi trust your enemy, hard fi trust your friend // Trust your friend, me nah lie // Mi love mi family but mi no trust the whole a dem,” giving her cousin’s shoulder a supportive pat during the line about “family.”

As the camera went off her and onto her relative, she could still be heard giving a hyping “wah! wah! wah!” in the background. When the video returned to Rihanna, she was looking into the camera and smiling, singing along to the tune and looking super expressive. It’s the closest she’s come to giving a musical performance in quite some time, so fans are thrilled.

The fan account badgal__rihanna reposted the video and gushed in the caption, “Y’all RIHANNA SANGGGG WOW!” and users responded with red heart and fire emojis. Butw hen The Shade Room’s IG picked up the video, users were lamenting that she needs to finally drop some of her own music.

Fan @shalomblac sighed, “So, sis is out here enjoying other ppl song, but putting out hers. Not fair,” while @genab noted, “This the only singing you’re going to get from her. I love her tho lol.” User @bydria wrote, “she needs to keep that same energy in the studio when she finally go,” as @aaronjustinn complained, “Rihanna doing everything besides going to the studio.”

Fans have been waiting a long time for RiRi’s follow up to her last studio album Anti, which dropped in Jan. 2016. Since then the entrepreneur has been empire building with brands including Savage X Fenty lingerie, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and her own clothing line. She loves being a businesswoman, but the video of her singing shows she’s still got it for when Rihanna decides return to be a global music superstar again.