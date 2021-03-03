Rihanna Stuns In Retro Savage X Fenty Lingerie & Looks Like She Time-Traveled From The ’70s

Rihanna is all about flower power in her new ’70s inspired Savage X Fenty collection. She looked absolutely stunning modeling the new lingerie designs.

With Spring right around the corner, Rihanna ‘s come up with a gorgeous new design for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand’s seasonal look. She’s time-travelled back to the flower-power hippie days, with a floral design reminiscent of the late ’60s and early ’70s. The 33-year-old modeled the new underwear, bra, robe set via photos and videos on her Instagram on Mar. 3, which had fans going wild for her incredible curves.

The gorgeous pattern features pink, orange and yellow daisy-like floral prints set against a mint-green fabric. In the fist photo, Rihanna could be seen lying on her stomach outdoors on a fuzzy blanket, surrounded by colorful woven pillows. The bra featured thin straps and a center tie, showing off the singer’s decollitage. In a swipe right photo that showed her full look, the strap of the thong underwear glanced high over her hip.

RiRi’s long, vertical Sanskrit prayer hip tattoo that she got in 2007 was visible in the photo, along with the long winged Egyptian Isis tattoo under her breasts that she had inked in 2012 in honor of her late grandmother Dolly. The stunning entrepreneur wore bangs for her hippie look, and her long tresses straight with curls at the ends.

In a third photo, the ‘Work” singer held up the long, sheer robe with her right arm while kneeling on the blanket. In an ode to the era, she wrote, “Don’t trip” in the caption. The brand has called the set the “Free Spirit,” and the three piece combination with the “Flower Power” print including the bra, thong and sheer robe goes for $135 on the Savage X Fenty site.

Rihanna also wore the lingerie combo in an an Instagram video to celebrate her brand crossing a major milestone on the ‘gram. “Congratulations @SAVAGEXFENTY for its 4 million followers here on instagram, and for being one of the biggest and best lingerie brands in the world,” she wrote in the caption of a video where she looked so sexy blowing kisses to the camera. Rihanna launched the company in 2017, and it quickly became a hit with her sexy designs and all-inclusive sizing. And as a bonus, she makes for the sexiest spokesmodel.