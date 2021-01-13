Rihanna Wears Red Leather & Lace Lingerie To Debut Savage X Fenty’s New Valentine’s Day Line

Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection is arguably her sexiest one yet! The singer, whose V-Day line drops on Jan. 14, is sizzling hot in a video that shows her modeling red leather gloves and garters!

Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection is here and it does not disappoint! The Grammy-winner, 32, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her “Valentine shenanigans,” which included new teaser photos and a sexy video of her modeling the brand’s new red lace and leather lingerie. The Valentine’s-themed drop features four fierce collections: Candy Hearts, Seamless Fishnet, Linking Hearts, and the newest additions to Savage X Fenty’s men’s sleepwear styles.

The preview images feature Rihanna front and center in a full red lingerie set with leather garters and gloves and heart-shaped nipple covers. The “Work” singer, whose hair is styled in tight, bouncy curls, rocks a bright red lip and blue and silver eyeshadow. Additionally, RiRi’s dripping in silver diamonds and red jewels alike in the new campaign.

Each image appears to emulate a scenic postcard-style photo — just with Rihanna as the main attraction. Different sultry shots of the singer, which include dangling chandeliers and vintage furniture, are spliced together to create a full-on Rihanna collage. Special messages related to the Valentine’s theme are written on each card in black and white, including the phases, “Heart Eyes”, “You’re not my Valentine”, and “V-Day card for my boo.” The font and style of the one-liners almost resemble the infamous “burn book” in the movie, Mean Girls.

Rihanna’s new Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day collection is available starting on January 14. There’s a countdown to RiRi’s special “V-Day Xtra VIP box” (for VIP members) on the brand’s official website, which also includes teaser images that read “coming soon.” We can’t wait to see Rihanna’s celebrity ambassadors, like Megan Thee Stallion and Heidi Klum (to name a few), rocking her new Valentine’s Day collection!