Rihanna Lounges In Lacy Lingerie: Plus, 4 More Times She’s Stunned In Savage X Fenty Intimates

Things are heating up on Instagram thanks to Rihanna! The singer posted a super sexy new photo of herself in lingerie on Sept. 27.

Only Rihanna could look THIS good while promoting a skincare line! RiRi took to Instagram on Sept. 27 to share a stunning new photo of herself wearing a lacy pink bra and posing alongside miniature products from her Fenty Skin line. She had some of the skincare products swept across her face in the pic, and a bucket hat covering her eyes.

“Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it!” Rihanna captioned the relaxing photo. She also tagged Fenty Skin and called out the ‘mini gang’ of products. In addition to her Fenty Skin line, Rihanna also has a lingerie line called Savage x Fenty. Later this week, on Oct. 2, the brand’s latest fashion show will premiere on Amazon Prime. RiRi loves posing in Savage x Fenty gear quite often, and definitely breaks the Internet every time she posts photos in the sexy lingerie.

Back in May, Rihanna posted a gorgeous shot of herself wearing one of the purple looks from Savage x Fenty. “Get into this bra tho,” she captioned the pic. “Like I’m usually humble, but not about lingerie.” For the shoot, she wore her hair long and curly, and gave a sultry look to the camera while posing for photos. In just over four months, the image racked up more than 5.5 million likes on the social media site.

Earlier that month, Rihanna promoted a Savage x Fenty collaboration with Adam Selman. She rocked a black, sheer look from the collab, and posed for photos in front of a tropical background. Her hair was once again styled long and curly, and she wore a number of long and chunky necklaces to dress up the lingerie. This look got even more love on the ‘Gram, as more than 7 million people liked the image.

For Valentine’s Day, there was another special collaboration with Adam Selman. Rihanna rocked a red lingerie set from her brand to promote the collection. She rocked pink eyeshadow for the shoot and had a red blanket wrapped around herself to go with the Valentine’s Day aesthetic. This time, her hair was tousled and wavy, and she threw it behind her back so it was cascading down her shoulders.

Back in July 2019, Rihanna also rocked another Savage x Fenty set to promote one of that summer’s collections. She lounged in a bed while wearing the lingerie. RiRi launched Savage x Fenty in 2018, and she’s been slaying the lingerie game ever since!