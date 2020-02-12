Rihanna Shows Off Her Enviable Curves In Skimpy Lingerie Ahead Of Valentine’s Day: ‘Be Mine’

Once again Rihanna has proved to be the best marketing tool for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. She donned a sexy white lace two piece number to promote her Valentine’s Day collection.

When Rihanna poses in her Savage X Fenty lingerie and asks fans to “Be mine,” the unanimous answer from fans is YES! The singer turned entrepreneur is reminding everyone that Valentine’s day is right around the corner with a Feb. 12 Instagram post. After all, Savage X has special lingerie just for the romantic holiday. Rihanna’s seen seated on a chair wearing a white lace thong, a matching bra, and thigh-high white nylons with wide lace bands across the top. She’s positioned to her side as to not show too much of her enviable curves, but just enough skin to keep it super sexy.

RiRi, 31, looks like she’s in a romantic dream, as she’s surrounded by curtains of light pink tulle fabric, and has a pile of it on her lap. Her hair is done up in two big pink curlers on the sides. A long, straight ponytail with strands of pink in it goes down to her waist in the back. She’s wearing a pearl necklace and bright lavender eye shadow makes her green eyes pop.

Rihanna captioned the photo “Be mine, bih.” Ri’s first Savage X Fenty Brand Ambassador Normani left “😍😍😍” emojis in the comments. One fan wrote “okay now your turn,” to the 23-year-old “Motivation” to show off her best Savage X Valentine’s look, while another asked, “why haven’t y’all taken a pic together yet?!?!?” referring to Ri and Normani. Model Stella Maxwell, 29, left Rihanna a “💘” in the comments.

A fan named tutty responded “OKAY!!!🔥🔥🔥” to Ri’s “Be mine” request, while user noella told the singer, “forever yours!!!! 🥵💗.” Fan Tootie echoed the statement, writing, “Already yours 💅🏾” as henrib told her. “I’ll be yours FOREVER.” In a mere three hours, Rihanna’s sexy lingerie post had over two million likes. On her Savage X Fenty home page, Rihanna shows off what the bra and undies look like in a frontal shot while wearing a purple wig.