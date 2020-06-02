Rihanna Looks Like A Tropical Goddess In Curve-Hugging Neon Lingerie — New Pics
Rihanna looked fierce and absolutely amazing in a new skin-baring photo shoot that promoted a sexy neon-colored lace lingerie set from her popular Savage X Fenty line.
Rihanna, 32, was sensually glowing in her latest photo shoot for Savage X Fenty! The singer showed off her incredible curves when she modeled a new neon green lingerie set in some promo pics on her lingerie line’s official website and also gave a fierce look to the camera. The set is being sold in the Lovelace Extra VIP Box and includes a lacy bra and matching panties with a circular section to accentuate the behind. Check out Rihanna’s pics HERE!
Rihanna let her long wavy brunette locks down for the shoot and stood in various poses that revealed a lot of skin with a plunging neckline and a bare backside. Little bows could be seen on the stylish set and the “Stay” crooner’s tattoos peeked out from underneath the barely-there sections, including those under her chest area and on her hip.
Dem girls like it Savage 💜 #SavageXSummer
Rihanna’s latest impressive Savage X Fenty lingerie pics come two years after the beauty launched the successful lingerie line in 2018. In addition to lingerie, she sells a clothing line and a male-up line that’s equally as popular and many fellow celebrities have showed support for the company, including Megan Thee Stallion, 25, who recently became a Savage X Fenty partner.
#SavageXFenty loves to celebrate the baddest of the bad during #WomensHistoryMonth! That’s why on this #InternationalWomensDay we’re celebrating three Xceptional women who have blazed a path for young women all over the world & are all-around bad asses! 💪 #IWD2020 ⭐️ Robyn Rihanna Fenty (@badgalriri): Our Savage founder does the MOST!! She’s a brilliant artist, created three disruptive brands & founded an amazing global charity (@claralionelfdn). Need we say more? ⭐️ Normani Hamilton (@normani): As a chart-topping artist (and a sick-as-hell dancer), Normani has found Savage success. She’s won multiple awards & inspires girls & women all over the world. What CAN’T she do?? 🏆 ⭐️ Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney): Our newest #SavageXAmbassador, the mega-talented Sydney Sweeney, slays in our favorite (and bingeworthy) shows. And you know she’s got more greatness comin’… 🎬
The rapper is a part of the line’s 2020 summer campaign and she got major attention when she showed up on the brand’s Instagram page in her first pic modeling a yellow lingerie set that looked amazing on her on May 21. She was sitting on a wooden table in the pic, and had her long dark hair down as she tilted her head and gave a serious look to the camera.
Lingerie isn’t the only thing Rihanna and her partners have been modeling though. RiRi also modeled some Savage X Fenty sunglasses in a promotional video on Fenty’s Instagram page on May 12. In the clip, she is rocking long braids in her hair and wearing a green hoodie as she takes selfies in various styles of the sunglasses. Her makeup is flawless and her smile proves she knows exactly how to make a lasting impression no matter what she is selling.