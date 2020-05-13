Another day, another launch from one of Rihanna’s brands & this time the star showed off fabulous long braids while promoting her new FENTY eyewear collection!

When it comes to Rihanna, 32, there is nothing she can’t do. The star took to Instagram on May 12 to reveal her new FENTY eyewear launch and in true RiRi style she looked fabulous while showing off her new glasses. The brand posted a video of her sitting at a table wearing a forest green sweatshirt while wearing a pair of tortoise rectangle glasses from her new line while looking at all of the new pieces in the collection. While the video was all about the eyewear, we couldn’t help but stare at her fabulous long braids. She rocked cornrows in the video which were super tight and skinny and braided from the roots of her head, which was parted in the middle.

She posted the video with the caption, “New FENTY eyewear launching this Wednesday MAY 13! Here coming to life through the hands of our CEO and Artistic Director @badgalriri. You’ve already seen the first style. Stay tuned for more. #Release520 #FENTYsunglasses #FENTY.” Included in the collection are eight different colored sunglasses in bright hues, all in the same rectangular shape. The sunglasses officially launch on Fenty.com on May 13 and prices range from $340-$480.

Rihanna is always showing off a new hairstyle so we weren’t totally surprised by her look, however, we do love when she rocks long braids. This look reminded us of her amazing braided hair that she debuted at her Fenty Pop-Up Launch Party on June 18 at The Webster in NYC.

Rihanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sexy little Fenty Fuchsia Drawstring Satin Mini Dress, accessorized with the most fabulous David Webb jewels. However, it was her gorgeous, long tight braids that stole the show. Rihanna’s hair was dyed a bright red and her braids were super thin and tight, starting at her scalp and ending all the way at her waist.