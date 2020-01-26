Grammy Awards Winners 2020: Nipsey Hussle, Billie Eilish & More — Full List
The winners have been named at the 2020 Grammy Awards! We’re updating a full list of the winners right here in real time as the show airs on Jan. 26.
The 2020 Grammy Awards took place on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The biggest stars in music were in attendance for the event, which awarded artists, songwriters and producers from all genres. This year, the Grammys were hosted by Alicia Keys, who returned as host for the second year in a row. The event featured performances from celebrities like Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and more.
Throughout the telecast, tons of awards were also given out by fellow celebrities. Not every single award could be handed out during the three and a half hour live show, but viewers got to see the winners in the biggest categories, like Album of the Year, Song of the Year and many more. Check out a full list of the winners below (winners are bolded on the list), beginning with those announced during the pre-show telecast. We’ll continue updating the list as the show continues:
Best Pop Vocal Album
Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project
Taylor Swift, Lover
Best Song Written For Visual Media
A Star Is Born, “I’ll Never Love Again”
Toy Story 4, “The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy”
Dumplin’, “Girl In The Movies”
The Lion King, “Spirit”
Suspiria, “Suspirium”
Best Country Album
Tanya Tucker, While I’m Livin
Eric Church, Desperate Man
Reba McEntire, Stronger Than The Truth
Pistol Annies, Interstate Gospel
Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road
Best Country Solo Performance
Willie Nelson, “Ride Me Back Home”
Tyler Childers, “All Your’n”
Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best Rap Song
21 Savage ft. J. Cole, “A Lot”
YBN Cordae ft. Chance the Rapper, “Bad Idea”
Rick Ross ft. Drake, “Gold Roses”
Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Rich & Hit-Boy, “Racks in the Middle”
DaBaby, “Suge”
Best Rap Performance
Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Rich & Hit-Boy, “Racks In The Middle”
J. Cole, “Middle Child”
DaBaby, “Suge”
Dreamville ft. J.I.D., Bas, J Cole EARTHGANG, & Young Nudy, “Down Bad
Offset ft. Cardi B, “Clout”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Apparat, LP5
Flume, Hi This Is Flume
RUFUS DU SOL, Solace
Tycho, Weather
Best Dance Recording
The Chemical Brothers, “Got To Keep On”
Bonobo, “Linked”
Meduza featuring Goodboys, “Piece of Your Heart”
Skrillex & Boys Noize ft. Ty Dolla $ign, “Midnight Hour”
RUFUS DU SOL, “Underwater”
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyonce, “Spirit”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”
Song of the Year
Lady Gaga, “Always Remember Us This Way”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Brandi Carlile, “Bring My Flowers Now”
H.E.R., “Hard Place”
Taylor Swift, “Lover”
Lana Del Rey, “Norman F**king Rockwell”
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Album of the Year
Boni Iver, I, I
Lana Del Rey, Norman F**king Rockwell
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, thank u, next
Lil Nas X, 7
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
H.E.R., I Used To Know Her
Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
Record Of The Year:
Bon Iver, “Hey, Ma”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
H.E.R., “Hard Place”
Khalid, “Talk:
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower”
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Maggie Rogers
Best Rap Album
J. Cole, Revenge of the Dreamers III
Meek Mill, Championships
Tyler the Creator, IGOR
21 Savage, I Am > I Was
YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar and Brandy, “Love Again”
Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane, “Exactly How I Feel”
Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo”
Anderson Paak featuring Andre 3000, “Come Home”
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Best R&B Album
BJ The Chicago Kid, 1123
Lucky Daye, Painted
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
PJ Morton, Paul
Anderson .Paak, Ventura
Congratulations to all the winners at this years Grammys. In 2021, the show will take place on Jan. 31.