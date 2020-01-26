Grammy Awards Winners 2020: Nipsey Hussle, Billie Eilish & More — Full List

The winners have been named at the 2020 Grammy Awards! We’re updating a full list of the winners right here in real time as the show airs on Jan. 26.

The 2020 Grammy Awards took place on Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The biggest stars in music were in attendance for the event, which awarded artists, songwriters and producers from all genres. This year, the Grammys were hosted by Alicia Keys, who returned as host for the second year in a row. The event featured performances from celebrities like Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and more.

Throughout the telecast, tons of awards were also given out by fellow celebrities. Not every single award could be handed out during the three and a half hour live show, but viewers got to see the winners in the biggest categories, like Album of the Year, Song of the Year and many more. Check out a full list of the winners below (winners are bolded on the list), beginning with those announced during the pre-show telecast. We’ll continue updating the list as the show continues:

Best Pop Vocal Album

Beyonce, The Lion King: The Gift

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Ed Sheeran, No. 6 Collaborations Project

Taylor Swift, Lover

Best Song Written For Visual Media

A Star Is Born, “I’ll Never Love Again”

Toy Story 4, “The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy”

Dumplin’, “Girl In The Movies”

The Lion King, “Spirit”

Suspiria, “Suspirium”

Best Country Album

Tanya Tucker, While I’m Livin

Eric Church, Desperate Man

Reba McEntire, Stronger Than The Truth

Pistol Annies, Interstate Gospel

Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road

Best Country Song

Tanya Tucker, “Bring My Flowers Now”

Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”

Miranda Lambert, “It All Comes Out In The Wash”

Eric Church, “Some Of It”

Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson, “Ride Me Back Home”

Tyler Childers, “All Your’n”

Ashley McBryde, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”

Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best Rap Song

21 Savage ft. J. Cole, “A Lot”

YBN Cordae ft. Chance the Rapper, “Bad Idea”

Rick Ross ft. Drake, “Gold Roses”

Nipsey Hussle ft. Roddy Rich & Hit-Boy, “Racks in the Middle”

DaBaby, “Suge”

Best Rap Performance

Nipsey Hussle, Roddy Rich & Hit-Boy, “Racks In The Middle”

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

DaBaby, “Suge”

Dreamville ft. J.I.D., Bas, J Cole EARTHGANG, & Young Nudy, “Down Bad

Offset ft. Cardi B, “Clout”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Apparat, LP5

Flume, Hi This Is Flume

RUFUS DU SOL, Solace

Tycho, Weather

Best Dance Recording

The Chemical Brothers, “Got To Keep On”

Bonobo, “Linked”

Meduza featuring Goodboys, “Piece of Your Heart”

Skrillex & Boys Noize ft. Ty Dolla $ign, “Midnight Hour”

RUFUS DU SOL, “Underwater”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyonce, “Spirit”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Taylor Swift, “You Need To Calm Down”

Song of the Year

Lady Gaga, “Always Remember Us This Way”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Brandi Carlile, “Bring My Flowers Now”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Taylor Swift, “Lover”

Lana Del Rey, “Norman F**king Rockwell”

Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Album of the Year

Boni Iver, I, I

Lana Del Rey, Norman F**king Rockwell

Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Ariana Grande, thank u, next

Lil Nas X, 7

Lizzo, Cuz I Love You

H.E.R., I Used To Know Her

Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride



Record Of The Year:

Bon Iver, “Hey, Ma”

Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Khalid, “Talk:

Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”

Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower”

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Maggie Rogers

Best Rap Album

J. Cole, Revenge of the Dreamers III

Meek Mill, Championships

Tyler the Creator, IGOR

21 Savage, I Am > I Was

YBN Cordae, The Lost Boy

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar and Brandy, “Love Again”

Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane, “Exactly How I Feel”

Lucky Daye, “Roll Some Mo”

Anderson Paak featuring Andre 3000, “Come Home”

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Best R&B Album

BJ The Chicago Kid, 1123

Lucky Daye, Painted

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

PJ Morton, Paul

Anderson .Paak, Ventura

Congratulations to all the winners at this years Grammys. In 2021, the show will take place on Jan. 31.